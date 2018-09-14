White Sox rookie Jose Rondon introducing power to versatile profile

BALTIMORE – Utility infielder Jose Rondon is demanding some attention as a potential keeper for the White Sox because of his pleasantly surprising power surge. Rondon, 24, clubbed his fifth homer in 85 plate appearances in the Sox’ 4-2 win in 10 innings at Kansas City Wednesday, some nice pop for a player who is also looking to expand his versatility in the field.

An average to above average defender, manager Rick Renteria said, Rondon can play shortstop, second base and third base and he’s going to expand his versatility by playing the outfield for Leones del Caracas, Venezuela, this winter.

“I’m a little bit surprised by the power but not that much because I worked for that in the off-season,’’ Rondon said Friday through translator Billy Russo. “I was on a program to build up strength, and get my body in a better place to hit the ball harder. And the results have been there.’’

Rondon, on the bench with a .256/.318/.513 hitting line at the start of the Sox’ game at the Orioles Friday, poked 18 homers and hit 15 doubles and four triples for in 80 games Class AAA Charlotte this season.

Jose Rondon celebrates his home run in the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP)

Traded by the Padres to the Sox for cash considerations in January, Rondon had hit 17 homers total in seven minor league seasons and eight games with the Padres in 2016 before this year.

“The swing he has is pretty simple,’’ Renteria said. “He’s pretty aggressive in the zone. He barrels it, he has good leverage and stays underneath himself very well, so I’m not surprised he can hit the ball out of the ballpark. Good for us he can do that.’’

Rondon said he feels confident about bringing “good defense and quality at-bats” to the ballpark every day.

“They’ve given me a chance to show what I can do,’’ Rondon said. “I also think I haven’t shown as much as I can because I haven’t had a complete chance.’’

“He’s a utility-type player for us right now,’’ Renteria said. “Gives us good at-bats, can play multiple positions. He’s going to go play winter ball and go play the outfield a little. To have the flexibility to play the outfield is not a bad thing because he can play second, short and third.

“He has shown us he can sit for a day or two or three and be used and give you a nice outing.’’

Covey gets another one



Right-hander Dylan Covey (5-13, 5.64 ERA), who gave up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Royals Tuesday as the replacement for Michael Kopech in the starting rotation, will keep his turn at Cleveland Tuesday, Renteria said.

“He didn’t do a bad job last time,’’ Renteria said.

Covey would also line up for a start against the Cubs in the finale of their three game series next weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This and that

Matt Davidson, who missed the Royals series with a sore left calf, was available but out of the lineup with left-handed hitting Daniel Palka at designated hitter.

*Advanced Rookie Great Falls went 4-0 in the postseason, claiming its first Pioneer League championship since 2011.