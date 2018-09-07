White Sox rookie pitcher Michael Kopech needs elbow surgery, will miss 2019

In a stunning blow to their rebuild, the White Sox announced Friday that hard-throwing right-hander Michael Kopech needs reconstructive elbow surgery and will likely be sidelined through the 2019 season.

“It sucks,” Kopech told reporters. “This isn’t the answer I expected. Move on from it now.”

The team says Kopech will likely undergo Tommy John surgery after rests revealed a ligament tear in his elbow. Kopech, 22, will get a second opinion in the next few days, though general manager Rick Hahn says initial tests revealed a “rather significant tear in his ulnar collateral ligament”. If Kopech has the surgery, the Sox expect him to be ready for the start of spring training in 2020.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for me in the past couple weeks, obviously,” he said Friday. “I went from just about my absolute peak to the absolute rock bottom for me. I think to say it was unexpected would be an understatement. It sucks. That’s it. It sucks.

Kopech (1-1, 5.02 ERA) has made four starts since being promoted to the big leagues last month. He is coming off 10-2 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday, when he allowed seven runs and nine hits, including four home runs, in 3 1/3 innings.

“If you’re looking for a specific pitch or date, I couldn’t tell you,” Kopech said. “It’s been gradual. I just thought it was a little bit of discomfort. I thought it was something I could throw through. Obviously, my last couple starts, my velocity has been a little bit down. Didn’t think much of it. I just thought it wasn’t there right now. But I did think it would be better to get it checked out after my start from a couple days ago just to see if there was something I can fix. This isn’t the answer I expected. Move on from it now.”

Hahn says the Sox learned the news on Friday.

“This is obviously a blow and something we are still digesting,” Hahn said. “We do know that at this point, we believe Michael will be fully without restriction at the start of the 2020 season and in a position to build off what we feel is a very bright future for a long time in a White Sox uniform.

“This obviously hurts. It’s obviously a disappointment. But it’s one that we try to prepare ourselves for along the way. You’ve heard us speak of repeatedly throughout this process about the importance of depth, the importance of having quality options and the importance of us never feeling like we had enough. We do have other quality arms coming up through this system behind Michael that will contribute here in the coming years, and we also feel that Michael still has a very bright future in a White Sox uniform for a very long time. Unfortunately for all of us, we’re going to have wait a little bit longer until we start seeing him on a regular basis on that mound.”