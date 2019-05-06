White Sox recall Charlie Tilson from AAA Charlotte before facing Indians

Charlie Tilson is back with the White Sox after a promotion from Charlotte. | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The White Sox purchased the contract of outfielder Charlie Tilson from AAA Charlotte prior to opening their series against the Indians on Monday. The 26-year-old replaces Adam Engel, who was optioned along with left-hander Caleb Frare to Charlotte on Sunday night after the South Siders’ third straight loss to the Red Sox.

The team also reinstated right-hander Ryan Burr from the injured list to replace Frare and shifted right-hander Nate Jones to the 60-day injured list to make room for Tilson on the 40-man roster.

Tilson, a second-round pick in 2011 out of New Trier High School, gets his latest crack at the big leagues after appearing in 41 games with the White Sox last season. He’s battled through injuries throughout his professional career, but gotten off to a strong start in Charlotte this year by batting .333/.396/.475 in 25 games.

Those numbers are much better than we saw from Tilson a year ago, when his .264/.331/.292 batting line actually topped his production at the Class AAA level.

The Sox open their series against the Indians at 5:10 p.m. CT.