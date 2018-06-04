White Sox reinstate Matt Davidson and tease upcoming roster move

Matt Davidson #24 of the Chicago White Sox hits an RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

After spending 10-day on the disabled list, designated hitter Matt Davidson is back.

The White Sox reinstated Davidson on Monday. The White Sox also announced they optioned catcher Alfredo González and infielder Matt Skole to Class AAA Charlotte.

The White Sox also teased on additional roster move expected to take place before Tuesday’s doubleheader at Minnesota. It’s expected that catcher Kevan Smith should be prepared for the call-up from Charlotte then.

Davidson, who along with Tim Anderson lead the White Sox in homers this season (11), was off to the best start of his career this season before back spasms caused him to miss five games. His absence ultimately landed him on the disabled list on May 28 (retroactive to May 25).

Davidson, 27, is hitting .243 (34-140) with six doubles and 28 RBI in 42 games this season.

González and Skole showed off their potential during their brief time with the White Sox. González recorded his first major-league hit on Sunday against Brewers, which was a game-tying RBI single in the fifth inning. Meanwhile, Skole, who hit .273 (3-11) with one home run, one RBI and two runs scored in his four games with the White Sox, hit a single and a solo home run in his major-league debut.