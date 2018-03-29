White Sox’ Shields rocked for four runs in first on Opening Day

James Shields pitches during the first inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox’ 2018 season got off to a rough start Thursday at Kauffman Stadium — a four-run first inning for the Royals against 36-year-old right-hander James Shields.

Making his eighth career Opening Day start and first with the Sox, Shields gave up four consecutive hits to open the season, including cleanup man Lucas Duda’s three-run homer that made it 4-0. Duda’s homer carried an estimated 410 feet.

Shields did settle down, retiring the Royals in order in the second and third innings, and the White Sox exploded for four runs in the fourth inning on three home runs to tie the game at 4. Jose Abreu (two-run shot) followed a double by Avisail Garcia, and Matt Davidson and Tim Anderson also homered against left-hander Danny Duffy.

Alex Gordon’s two-out double was the Royals’ fifth hit of the first inning, which required 35 pitches from Shields.

Shields, who pitched for the Royals in 2013 and 2014, could have escaped with much less damage in the first had Anderson been able to glove a smash by Whit Merrifield, hit to the shortstop’s left, that set up for a double play after Jon Jay’s leadoff single. The official scorer ruled it an error before changing it to a single.