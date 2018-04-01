White Sox, Royals postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed due to the bitter cold and expected snow accumulation Sunday afternoon.

The teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, April 28, with the makeup game scheduled for 1:15 p.m. With the twin bill, the teams will play a five-game series from Thursday through Sunday.

The Sox, who won the first two games of their season-opening series here, play in Toronto Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before opening at home Thursday against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox are staying in rotation with starting pitchers Reynaldo Lopez, Miguel Gonzalez and Carson Fulmer in Toronto. That puts opening day starter James Shields in line to start the home opener. Shields gave up four runs in the first inning Thursday before finishing with five hitless innings in the Sox’ 14-7 loss.

Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Temperatures were forecast in the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday.