White Sox, Royals season opener in rain delay
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start of the White Sox’ season opener against the Kansas City Royals is being delayed by rain.
The scheduled 3:15 start is to be announced. It had been pushed back to 4 p.m., but at 3:15 the Royals said a new storm cell in the area changed the status to TBA.
“It’s one of the hazards of opening in the Midwest,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “I understand the forecast in Chicago is 60 and sunny but unfortunately neither one of us are there. Hopefully we will be able to get this one in today, get going on the year. We are all very optimistic and excited to get going.”
Eloy Jimenez will make his major league debut, Carlos Rodon will make his first Opening Day start, and White Sox newcomer James McCann will catch him if the game is played (NBCSCH, 720-AM) at Kauffman Stadium.
In a matchup of AL Central teams that lost 104 (Royals) and 100 games, right-hander Brad Keller will start for the Royals. Weather could be a factor as rain and thunderstorms were expected to move into the area Thursday afternoon. The tarp was rolled on the field at 11:30 a.m.
Jimenez, who signed a $43 million, six-year contract at the end of spring training, is batting fifth in Sox manager Rick Renteria’s lineup.
“I just want to say thank-you to God first,” Jimenez said Thursday afternoon. “I feel so excited for this moment. It’s a dream come true.”
Here are the lineups:
Leury Garcia CF
Yoan Moncada 3B
Jose Abreu 1B
Yonder Alonso DH
Eloy Jimenez LF
Daniel Palka RF
Tim Anderson SS
James McCann C
Yolmer Sanchez 2B
Carlos Rodon P
Royals
Whit Merrifield RF
Adalberto Mondesi SS
Alex Gordon LF
Jorge Soler DH
Frank Schwindel 1B
Chris Owings 2B
Hunter Dozier 3B
Martin Maldonado C
Billy Hamilton CF
Brad Keller P