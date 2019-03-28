White Sox, Royals season opener in rain delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start of the White Sox’ season opener against the Kansas City Royals is being delayed by rain.

The scheduled 3:15 start is to be announced. It had been pushed back to 4 p.m., but at 3:15 the Royals said a new storm cell in the area changed the status to TBA.

“It’s one of the hazards of opening in the Midwest,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “I understand the forecast in Chicago is 60 and sunny but unfortunately neither one of us are there. Hopefully we will be able to get this one in today, get going on the year. We are all very optimistic and excited to get going.”

Eloy Jimenez will make his major league debut, Carlos Rodon will make his first Opening Day start, and White Sox newcomer James McCann will catch him if the game is played (NBCSCH, 720-AM) at Kauffman Stadium.

In a matchup of AL Central teams that lost 104 (Royals) and 100 games, right-hander Brad Keller will start for the Royals. Weather could be a factor as rain and thunderstorms were expected to move into the area Thursday afternoon. The tarp was rolled on the field at 11:30 a.m.

Jimenez, who signed a $43 million, six-year contract at the end of spring training, is batting fifth in Sox manager Rick Renteria’s lineup.

“I just want to say thank-you to God first,” Jimenez said Thursday afternoon. “I feel so excited for this moment. It’s a dream come true.”

Here are the lineups:

Leury Garcia CF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu 1B

Yonder Alonso DH

Eloy Jimenez LF

Daniel Palka RF

Tim Anderson SS

James McCann C

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Carlos Rodon P

Royals



Whit Merrifield RF

Adalberto Mondesi SS

Alex Gordon LF

Jorge Soler DH

Frank Schwindel 1B

Chris Owings 2B

Hunter Dozier 3B

Martin Maldonado C

Billy Hamilton CF

Brad Keller P