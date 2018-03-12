White Sox’ Saladino day-to-day with concussion

Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino walks to the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The White Sox defeated the Brewers 6-4. (AP)

PEORIA, Ariz. – As it turns out, Tyler Saladino may have gotten the worst of it in a collision with White Sox left fielder Nicky Delmonico Sunday but manager Rick Renteria said Monday the Sox were “very fortunate with both of them” considering the crash.

Saladino has a concussion and Delmonico, while first thought to have a partial dislocation of the shoulder joint, had a clean MRI and will resume baseball activity Wednesday.

A concussion during the regular season automatically puts a player on the shelf for seven days. The spring training protocol doesn’t require seven days but the Sox will be cautious with Saladino, who stayed in the game after the hit but later exited.

“He said [Sunday] he was a little shaken,’’ Renteria said. “But he feels better [Monday] than anticipated, I guess, after what occurred. But we’re hoping that’s also a day-to-day situation.’’

Trying to make the opening day roster as a utility infielder, Saladino is having a good spring with a .409/458/.591 slash line in 22 at-bats with plenty of hard contact, one homer, two doubles and two stolen bases.

Delmonico, who has been in contact with Saladino since the collision, was upset with himself for not calling his teammate and friend off the ball.

“I was just running trying to not lose it in the sun. That’s my ball to take,’’ Delmonico said.

“I kind of went mute, I should have called it and got him out of there. Luckily nothing really bad happened.’’

Eloy him while you got him

Top prospect Eloy Jimenez was in the starting lineup for the second straight game, as a designated hitter Monday night against the Mariners in Peoria, but he might not make many more appearances as Renteria increases time for players who will be on the major league roster.

“Basically that’s where we’re getting,’’ Renteria said. “We need to make sure they’re getting their at-bats, their work. We want to start ramping up the guys we see staying at the major league level getting their at bats.’’

Jimenez has looked like a major leaguer, hitting two homers and a triple in two games after being sidelined with a sore knee.

“We know we have a plan for Eloy,’’ Renteria said. “We are very happy with the outcomes he’s had in his approaches at the plate. It’s a very mature approach as everyone can see. A very balanced swing from a mechanical standpoint. But we know at some point we have to make a decision and a move. And when we do we know it’s for the best for him and for us.’’

Upcoming starters

After Tuesday’s off day, the Sox will start Carson Fulmer Wednesday against the Brewers, Lucas Giolito Thursday against the Angels and Reynaldo Lopez Friday against the Cubs. Hector Santiago is expected to start a minor league game Wednesday.

Eyes on Charlotte

With continued interest in the rebuilding Sox farm system, NBC Sports Chicago will again televise numerous Class AAA Charlotte Knights games this season. The 2018 schedule announced Monday calls for 17 games starting with their exhibition against the Sox March 26, the Sox’ final tuneup before their season opener March 29.

