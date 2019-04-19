White Sox score plenty for Carlos Rodon in victory over Tigers

DETROIT — Yoan Moncada hit a 458-foot homer to jump start the White Sox on a cold, windy night, and Carlos Rodon pitched six innings of one-run ball in a tight game blown open in the seventh inning of a 7-3 victory over the Tigers Friday at Comerica Park.

After Rodon (3-2, 2.89 ERA) held the Tigers in check with six strikeouts while walking three and allowing three hits — one a homer to Josh Harrison — the Sox scored five times in the seventh against Jordan Zimmermann (0-3) and Daniel Stumpf. Leury Garcia’s two-run single, Jose Abreu’s two-run double and Yonder Alonso’s RBI single provided the scoring.

The Sox were without shortstop Tim Anderson and manager Rick Renteria, who were serving one-game suspensions for their conduct in a bench-clearing incident with the Royals Wednesday.

The longest (went) yard

Yoan Moncada (10) celebrates scoring on a Jose Abreu double during the seventh inning in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Moncada’s home run was his sixth of the season and longest of his career. He also walked with the bases loaded to score the Sox’ second run, singled sharply to left batting right-handed and scored two runs.

Cordell contributing

Ryan Cordell, whom Renteria said would get regular playing time after his call-up from Class AAA Charlotte Thursday, singled, walked, scored two runs, stole a base and banged into the right field wall robbing Grayson Greiner of extra bases.

Cordell, 26, went 3-for-4 with a homer in a 9-7 loss Thursday. Cordell was 2-for-6 with a home run, double and three RBI in five games after making the Opening Day roster but was sent to Charlotte April 7, essentially to make room for fifth starter Ervin Santana.

He was acquired from the Brewers in a trade for right-hander Anthony Swarzak in 2017.

This and that

Abreu, who was batting .133 in his previous 13 games, went 2-for-5 to raise his average to .189.

*Harrison, Grayson Greiner and Niko Goodrum hit solo homers for the Tigers, Goodrum’s in the ninth inning against closer Alex Colome in a non-save situation.

*The Tigers fell to 9-10 while the Sox improved to 8-11.