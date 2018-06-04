White Sox select Oklahoma outfielder Steele Walker in second round
The White Sox selected Oklahoma outfielder Steele Walker in the second round of the major league draft Monday night.
Walker, selected 46th overall, is a 5-11 junior who bats left and throws left. He batted .352/.441/.606 for the Sooners this season. He has played all outfield positions in college but scouting director Nick Hostetler envisions Walker playing center field.
“We felt he was a first-round pick who got down to the second round,” Hostetler said.
“We feel Steele is going to be a center fielder. We’ve seen him play there a long time.”
He moved over from center field to right field due to the fact [No. 9 overall pick, Oakland Athletics] Kyler Murray was playing center field there. Steele can play center field. He’s a plus runner with plus power, average to above average hit tool, above average plus arm, just a pure all around left-handed bat.
“Another one, his teammates love him. He has a flair about his game that is second to none. It’s a fun product to watch. He gets after it, he’s very confident, a very composed kid.”
