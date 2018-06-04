White Sox select second baseman Nick Madrigal with fourth pick in draft

The White Sox selected Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal with the fourth pick in the major league draft Monday.

Madrigal is 5-foot-7, 165 pounds and doesn’t have much power, but he emerged as a top prospect nonetheless because of his exceptional hitting skills. Madrigal has extra-base pop in his bat, though, a selective batting eye and makes consistent hard contact and is tough to strike out. He was generally regarded as the best overall hitter in the draft.

Madrigal played most of his college career at second base, where he has flashed Gold Glove caliber defense, but some scouts say he can handle shortstop.

Limited to 32 games because of a wrist injury that sidelined him early in the season, Madrigal is batting 406/.470./.586 with five strikeouts and 13 walks for Oregon State (47-10) this season. He has three homers, four triples, seven doubles and 11 stolen bases in 11 attempts.

Oregon State's Nick Madrigal bunts against Yale during an NCAA college baseball regional tournament game in Corvallis, Ore. (AP)

The Sox farm system, which climbed in the rankings from the bottom rung in baseball to the top tier in the last two years because of trades for other teams’ prospects and an expensive international amateur signing (Luis Robert), is thin in middle infielders. Scouting director Nick Hostetler said the Sox would take the best player available over addressing a need in their farm system, but this pick probably checked off both for the organization.

“Nick is recognized as one of the best hitters in college baseball, and we’re excited to add him to the organization,” said Nick Hostetler, Sox director of scouting. “He possesses tremendous baseball skills, character and makeup, and we look forward to watching him compete for the national championship before joining the White Sox organization and beginning his professional career.”

On May 26, Hostetler told the Sun-Times, “Madrigal is a very, very good, solid baseball player. When you watch him in person he jumps out at you from the standpoint of how technical and skilled he is. Does a little of everything well and has position versatility that helps as well. Whoever gets him is going to get a really good player.’’

The Sox do have young shortstop Tim Anderson and second baseman Yoan Moncada currently set in their major league middle infield, the only position-player building blocks already in place in their current rebuild.

The Sox also have the 46th overall pick (second round), which will also be made Monday night, and the 81st (third round). They will pick fourth in the fourth through 40th rounds. The draft continues through Wednesday.

“It’s a special moment for my family, my hometown and my teammates,” Madrigal said during an interview with MLB Netwwork after he was selected.

Madrigal, 21, was named Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2016. He is a semifinalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Awards.

