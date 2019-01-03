White Sox send offer to marquee free agent Manny Machado: report

The holidays have passed and the first days of a new year are being checked off before White Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training in less than six weeks (Feb. 13).

Top 26-year-old free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still out there to be had, and with both being pursued by the Sox, the suspense is becoming palpable with no particular team viewed as a lock to land either star. The Sox remain listed as long shots, but are still in the race.

The Nationals, who offered a reported $300 million, 10-year deal to Harper during the season, have doubled back to the fray for him, thickening the plot but hurting the Sox’ chances for the right fielder. Machado, said to be favoring the Yankees but likely still waiting on an offer that suits him, does have one in hand from the Sox according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Whether the Sox offer appeals to the third baseman/shortstop is the question of the hour. The Sox do have Machado’s brother-in-law Yonder Alonso, who spent the holidays with Machado and their families, going for them. But money will ultimately be the key factor, as it always is.

Machado, represented by Dan Lozano, is expected to sign before Harper, whose agent is Scott Boras. For Harper, Boras is aiming to break the record $325 million, 13-year deal Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins in 2014, or Zack Greinke’s $206.5 million over six years that netted him the highest average annual value above $34 million.

In what has developed into another slow-moving market for free agents, Harper and Machado for weeks have dominated the speculation and rumor cycles with no solid evidence showing any particular team leading the pack.

“I truly believe Boras is just working his magic behind the scenes,’’ one industry source said Thursday.

The Sox’ presentation impressed Harper more than he anticipated going in, sources say, so it’s safe to say Machado was also moved by the Sox sales pitch. In the end, it will likely come down to the attractiveness of the deal, which is being negotiated by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

Industry sources expect the Phillies – who haven’t been shy about their intent to spend – to extend the highest offer for one or both of the top free agents.

Of course, that much isn’t known, either.

“It’s gonna gain steam now, especially with Machado,” an industry source said. “I’m just curious to know the mystery teams. I’m guessing there will be one or two on each guy.’’