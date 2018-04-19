White Sox send Saladino to Brewers, reacquire Thompson from Athletics

Tyler Saladino makes the play and throws out the baserunner during a game against the Blue Jays on April 3, 2018, at Rogers Centre in Toronto. | Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The White Sox traded infielder Tyler Saladino to the Brewers for cash considerations and reacquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Athletics for cash considerations.

Utility man Leury Garcia’s ability to cover the infield made Saladino expendable. Thompson could platoon in left field with left-handed hitting Nicky Delmonico or see time in center if Adam Engle doesn’t get untracked offensively.

Saladino appeared in only six games this season, going 2-for-8 (.250) with a double and two runs scored. In four seasons with the Sox, Saladino hit .231 with 12 home runs, 68 RBI and 91 runs scored in 246 games.

Thompson, 27, made his major-league debut with the Sox in 2015 before he was traded to the Dodgers after that season. The Dodgers designated him for assignment March 27, and he was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on April 3. Then the A’s claimed him off waivers April 5 and designated him for assignment Tuesday.

Thompson, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson and the son of Mychal Thompson, went 1-for-7 with a run scored in three games with the A’s. For his career, Thompson is hitting .232 with 19 home runs, 50 RBI and 55 runs scored in 154 games in four seasons.