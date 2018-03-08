White Sox’ Shields allows 1 run in 4 innings in first outing

GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Shields made his first start of the spring, and the likely opening day starter must have felt close to being ready after pitching four innings of one-run ball against the Rangers in a split-squad game in Surprise.

Shields, who had been working on the backfields in sim games, walked one batter and struck out three. One of the three hits he allowed was a solo homer to catcher Juan Centeno.

While a split-squad was playing the Royals, who host the Sox March 29 on opening day, manager Rick Renteria made the trip to Surprise wanting to Shields pitch with starting infielders Yolmer Sanchez, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada playing behind him. Shields recorded six ground-ball outs.

Renteria is taking his time announcing who is No. 1, or 2, 3, 4 and 5 for that matter, and still has 20 days till opening day. As suspected, the rotation in mind lines up with where Sox starters are lined up on the Cactus League calendar, and gauging from that a rotation of Shields, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Carson Fulmer is what the Sox have in mind.

That said, Fulmer, who makes his third start Friday against the Padres, has struggled in his first two starts and 30-year-old non-roster invitee Hector Santiago has excelled, presenting an obvious fallback should Fulmer not get untracked. Santiago is pitching on the same days as Fulmer.

Kopech hit hard

Top pitching prospect Michael Kopech faced the Royals and, after making two scoreless starts out of the gate this spring, was roughed up for five runs on four hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings.

Kopech gave up a double and triple, both driven to the left-center field gap, to White Merrifield, and former Cub Jorge Soler’s fourth homer of the spring.

“Rough,” Kopech said. “Nothing was going where I wanted it to. I didn’t have much of a feel for any of my pitches today.”

Renteria had hoped to get four innings out of Kopech, who aside from liking some of the changeups he threw wasn’t happy about anything.

“I couldn’t in control of my body,” Kopech said. “I tried to slow things down. I was out of synch, my arm was ahead of my body. I tried to speed things up and I started overthrowing so I never got into a rhythm.”

Jimenez wants in

Eloy Jimenez (left knee tendinitis) was back at full activity for a second straight day, and while not at 100 percent yet, he feels well enough and told Renteria he wants to play Saturday against the Cubs in Mesa. But that was to be determined, Renteria said.

“We’ll see how he responds after this day. We’ll hear all the medicals and make sure he’s in a good position to play in a ballgame.

Jimenez, the No. 4 prospect in baseball per Baseball America, was acquired by the Sox in the Jose Quintana trade with the Cubs.

“It feels very good right now,’’ Jimenez said. “I think I can play depends. It depends on what Ricky and the trainers say.’’

Robert has sore thumb

Speaking of trainers, Luis Robert was in their room a day after playing the hero with a grand slam in his first Cactus League start. The 20-year-old abbreviated cut short practice to have a sore left thumb looked at, and was walking around with it wrapped later in the morning.

“A little sore thumb, so we’re checking it out,’’ Renteria said. “For us, we’re being very cautious.’’

This and that

Left-hander Robbie Ross, signed to a minor league contract Sunday, has thrown two live batting practice sessions and is expecting to pitch against the Padres Friday.

“It’s been going really well,’’ said Ross, 28, who owns a 3.93 ERA in parts of six seasons with the Red Sox and Rangers but pitched only 15 innings last season between the Red Sox and the minors because of a sore elbow and season-ending back surgery.

“Feels good, feels strong,’’ Ross said.

*Right-hander Gregory Infante (shoulder inflammation) is getting back to work with live batting practice Friday, he said, and is hoping to pitch in his first Cactus League game Monday or Tuesday.

The quote

Jimenez on Robert’s grand slam: “Ooof! That was pretty good, that was pretty awesome. He said in the dugout, ‘I’m the only guy who doesn’t have a hit today. I’m going to do something.’ And he did it.”