White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is fierce competitor with big heart

TORONTO — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson knows the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. In 2017, Anderson’s close friend, Branden Deon Moss, was shot and killed outside a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The news was devastating. It rocked Anderson’s world. In honor of his close friend, Anderson started his “League of Leaders” program, which is a non-profit where he works with at-risk youths in Chicago.

“We are on the South Side of Chicago; that’s what goes on,” Anderson said Friday before the Sox’ game. “I know what it’s like being around it and growing up with it. So I think me and my wife, [Bria], do a good job of doing stuff in the community, and I think it’s kind of mandatory that we do that, and be an example to the youth, because they’re our future.”

Anderson said it’s not hard for him to share his story with the children and teenagers he meets with.

“We have the same stories, we go through a lot of pain,” he said. ” So I think they get it, and I get it and I think that’s why the connection is so good.”

Anderson is a fiery competitor with a big heart. Earlier this week, he announced his plan to donate $500 to anti-violence charities for every stolen base he has this season.

Anderson has already robbed 12 bases, which is equivalent to $6,000, and he plans to have a lot more.

Asked what his goal was, Anderson said he wasn’t sure.

“Hopefully, I can empty my pockets,” said Anderson, who had a career-high 26 stolen bases last season.

Just a matter of time

A Sox statistician recently revealed a chart to first baseman Yonder Alonso. The data showed he’s currently one of the top five unluckiest batters in the majors.

Alonso has strung together good at-bats and is making solid contact, but the ball hasn’t fallen in his favor. Entering Friday, Alonso is hitting .178/.287/.339. He also has 16 RBI and five homers — good for fourth-most on the team.

Alonso’s teammates have been offering him words of encouragement.

“They tell me before the game, ‘Make sure you don’t hit it at somebody,'” Alonso said.

Alonso believes his luck will change soon.

“I’m hitting the balls pretty hard, I’m having really good at-bats,” Alonso said. “You may look at the stat line and it doesn’t look like that, but I’m putting the ball in play. My RBI are there, my homers are there, it’s just a matter of time before things start clicking.”

Jimenez update

Rookie left fielder Eloy Jimenez took the next step in his rehab from a sprained ankle before the Sox played the Blue Jays.

Jimenez, who suffered a high right ankle sprain April 26 while scaling the left field wall at Guaranteed Rate Field, ran the bases at Rogers Centre on Friday. Renteria said the Sox’ top prospect looked good. He’s expected to run the bases one more time either Saturday or Sunday.

Jimenez is expected to have a three-day rehab assignment. Renteria said the Sox will determine when they’ll send him down to the minors “sometime at the end of this weekend or next week.”