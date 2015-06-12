Our Pledge To You

06/24/2016, 10:35am

White Sox sign 14 of first 15 draft picks

By Daryl Van Schouwen
The White Sox  agreed to terms on contracts with 26 of the 38 draft picks.

Iowa junior right-hander Blake Hickman, a Simeon graduate and native of Englewood, is among them. The Sox also signed fourth-round left-hander Zack Erwin of Clemson, fifth-round right-hander Jordan Stephens of Rice and sixth-round infielder Corey Zangari of Carl Albert High in Oklahoma City.

The Sox’ first-round pick, right-hander Carson Fulmer of Vanderbilt, is expected to sign after Vanderbilt is finished competing in the College World Series. Fulmer is pitching Sunday night. He is the only one among the Sox’ first 15 picks not signed.

Stephens  was 6-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 17 games at Rice. Zangari is a 2015 Perfect Game Second-Team All-American. Hickman, who went through the White Sox ACE program, was 9-2 with a 2.99 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 16 starts and 84 1/3 innings at Iowa this season. Hickman is the first ACE player chose in the first round.

Here are the Sox picks who have agreed to terms:

 

 

Round    Name                                Pos.       Age       Ht.        Wt.        School (Hometown)                                                        

4        Zack Erwin                        LHP       22        6-5       195        Clemson University (Duluth, Ga.)

5        Jordan Stephens             RHP       22        6-1       185        Rice University (Alvin, Texas)

6        Corey Zangari                    INF       18        6-4       240        Carl Albert High School (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

7        Blake Hickman                RHP       21        6-4       220        University of Iowa (Palos Hills, Ill.)

      8        Casey Schroeder                 C       21        6-2       200        Coastal Carolina University (Glandorf, Ohio)

9        Ryan Hinchley                  LHP       22        6-3       205        University of Illinois at Chicago (Elmhurst, Ill.)

10        Jackson Glines                   OF       23        6-0       195        University of Michigan (Coarsegold, Calif.)

11        Danny Dopico                  RHP       21        6-2       190        Florida International University (Miami, Fla.)

12        Bernardo Zavala                   C       21      5-11       185        San Diego State University (Yorba Linda, Calif.)

   13        Ryan Riga                         LHP       22        6-0       195        Ohio State University (Fairfield, Ohio)

14        Tyler Sullivan                      OF       22        5-9       175        University of the Pacific (Alamo, Calif.)

15        Christopher Comito        RHP       18        6-5       220        Norwalk High School (Norwalk, Iowa)

16        Brandon Quintero           RHP       21        6-2       185        California State University (La Habra, Calif.)

17        Jeffery Orvis                       INF       22        6-2       235        University of Mississippi (Orlando, Fla.)

   19        Frank Califano                    OF       21      5-11       185        Youngstown State University (Alpine, Calif.)

20        Jacob Cooper                       C       19      5-10       221        Modesto Junior College (Modesto, Calif.)

21        Landon Lassiter                INF       21        6-1       195        University of North Carolina (High Point, N.C.)

22        Daniel Mendick                 INF       21      5-10       180        University of Massachusetts-Lowell (Fairport, N.Y.)

24        Brandon Magallones      RHP       22        6-3       205        Northwestern University (Manhattan, Ill.)

   26        Grant Massey                     INF       22      5-11       185        Lipscomb University (Slocomb, Ala.)

28        Bradley Strong                   INF       22        5-8       175        Western Carolina University (Richlands, Va.)

29        John Fincher Jr.                  OF       22        6-0       180        North Carolina State University (Charlotte, N.C.)

30        Jack Charleston              RHP       22        6-5       165        Faulkner University (Gainesville, Fla.)

31        David Walker                      OF       23        5-9       180        Grand Canyon University (Gilbert, Ariz.)

   33        Johnathan Frebis            LHP       22        6-3       230        Middle Tenn. State University (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

34        Drew Hasler                     RHP       21        6-6       245        Valparaiso University (South Bend, Ind.)

 

 

