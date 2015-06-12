White Sox sign 14 of first 15 draft picks

The White Sox agreed to terms on contracts with 26 of the 38 draft picks.

Iowa junior right-hander Blake Hickman, a Simeon graduate and native of Englewood, is among them. The Sox also signed fourth-round left-hander Zack Erwin of Clemson, fifth-round right-hander Jordan Stephens of Rice and sixth-round infielder Corey Zangari of Carl Albert High in Oklahoma City.

The Sox’ first-round pick, right-hander Carson Fulmer of Vanderbilt, is expected to sign after Vanderbilt is finished competing in the College World Series. Fulmer is pitching Sunday night. He is the only one among the Sox’ first 15 picks not signed.

Stephens was 6-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 17 games at Rice. Zangari is a 2015 Perfect Game Second-Team All-American. Hickman, who went through the White Sox ACE program, was 9-2 with a 2.99 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 16 starts and 84 1/3 innings at Iowa this season. Hickman is the first ACE player chose in the first round.

Here are the Sox picks who have agreed to terms:

Round Name Pos. Age Ht. Wt. School (Hometown)

4 Zack Erwin LHP 22 6-5 195 Clemson University (Duluth, Ga.)

5 Jordan Stephens RHP 22 6-1 185 Rice University (Alvin, Texas)

6 Corey Zangari INF 18 6-4 240 Carl Albert High School (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

7 Blake Hickman RHP 21 6-4 220 University of Iowa (Palos Hills, Ill.)

8 Casey Schroeder C 21 6-2 200 Coastal Carolina University (Glandorf, Ohio)

9 Ryan Hinchley LHP 22 6-3 205 University of Illinois at Chicago (Elmhurst, Ill.)

10 Jackson Glines OF 23 6-0 195 University of Michigan (Coarsegold, Calif.)

11 Danny Dopico RHP 21 6-2 190 Florida International University (Miami, Fla.)

12 Bernardo Zavala C 21 5-11 185 San Diego State University (Yorba Linda, Calif.)

13 Ryan Riga LHP 22 6-0 195 Ohio State University (Fairfield, Ohio)

14 Tyler Sullivan OF 22 5-9 175 University of the Pacific (Alamo, Calif.)

15 Christopher Comito RHP 18 6-5 220 Norwalk High School (Norwalk, Iowa)

16 Brandon Quintero RHP 21 6-2 185 California State University (La Habra, Calif.)

17 Jeffery Orvis INF 22 6-2 235 University of Mississippi (Orlando, Fla.)

19 Frank Califano OF 21 5-11 185 Youngstown State University (Alpine, Calif.)

20 Jacob Cooper C 19 5-10 221 Modesto Junior College (Modesto, Calif.)

21 Landon Lassiter INF 21 6-1 195 University of North Carolina (High Point, N.C.)

22 Daniel Mendick INF 21 5-10 180 University of Massachusetts-Lowell (Fairport, N.Y.)

24 Brandon Magallones RHP 22 6-3 205 Northwestern University (Manhattan, Ill.)

26 Grant Massey INF 22 5-11 185 Lipscomb University (Slocomb, Ala.)

28 Bradley Strong INF 22 5-8 175 Western Carolina University (Richlands, Va.)

29 John Fincher Jr. OF 22 6-0 180 North Carolina State University (Charlotte, N.C.)

30 Jack Charleston RHP 22 6-5 165 Faulkner University (Gainesville, Fla.)

31 David Walker OF 23 5-9 180 Grand Canyon University (Gilbert, Ariz.)

33 Johnathan Frebis LHP 22 6-3 230 Middle Tenn. State University (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

34 Drew Hasler RHP 21 6-6 245 Valparaiso University (South Bend, Ind.)