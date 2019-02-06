White Sox sign Brandon Guyer to minor league deal

The White Sox and outfielder Brandon Guyer have agreed to a minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training.

Guyer, 33, batted .206/.300/.371 with seven homers and 20 RBI in 192 plate appearances for the Indians in 2018.

Guyer, who owns a .250/.339/.388 hitting line over seven major league seasons, saw his production drop the last two seasons. He may be best known for getting hit by pitches — he was plunked 24 times as a Tampa Bay Ray in 2015 and 31 times with the Rays and Indians in 2016.

After he batted .333/.438/.469 in 38 games with the Indians in 2016 and appeared against the Cubs in all seven games of the World Series, the Indians signed Guyer to a two-year extension worth $5 million guaranteed. The club did not pick up its option for 2019, making Guyer a free agent.

Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer reacts after being hit by a pitch, forcing in the go-ahead run, during the ninth inning of a game against the White Sox in 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

With the start of spring training one week away, the Sox have Adam Engel, Nicky Delmonico, Jon Jay, Leury Garcia and Daniel Palka filling a thin outfield depth chart, with top prospect Eloy Jimenez poised to make his major league debut in April.

Luis Basabe and Ryan Cordell will also be in camp.

Guyer is primarily a corner outfielder, but he does have experience in center field. With stronger numbers against left-handers (career .824 OPS compared to .620 against righties), he could compete for a platoon role; otherwise, he’ll likely be called on to provide depth at Class AAA Charlotte.

NOTE: Right-hander Michael Kopech participated in his first throwing session since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year in a workout at the Sox’ spring training facility in Glendale, Ariz.