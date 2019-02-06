White Sox sign Brandon Guyer to minor league deal
The White Sox and outfielder Brandon Guyer have agreed to a minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training.
Guyer, 33, batted .206/.300/.371 with seven homers and 20 RBI in 192 plate appearances for the Indians in 2018.
Guyer, who owns a .250/.339/.388 hitting line over seven major league seasons, saw his production drop the last two seasons. He may be best known for getting hit by pitches — he was plunked 24 times as a Tampa Bay Ray in 2015 and 31 times with the Rays and Indians in 2016.
After he batted .333/.438/.469 in 38 games with the Indians in 2016 and appeared against the Cubs in all seven games of the World Series, the Indians signed Guyer to a two-year extension worth $5 million guaranteed. The club did not pick up its option for 2019, making Guyer a free agent.
With the start of spring training one week away, the Sox have Adam Engel, Nicky Delmonico, Jon Jay, Leury Garcia and Daniel Palka filling a thin outfield depth chart, with top prospect Eloy Jimenez poised to make his major league debut in April.