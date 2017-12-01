White Sox sign catcher Wellington Castillo

The White Sox shored up their catching depth by signing free agent Wellington Castillo to a two-year deal Friday, a source confirmed.

The Sox hold a club option on a third year, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who first reported the deal. The right-handed hitting Castillo batted .282/.323/.490 with 20 home runs over 365 plate appearances in 2017. He declined a $7 million option with the Orioles after the season.

Left-handed hitting Omar Narvaez and right-handed hitting Kevan Smith shared catching duty evenly last season for the Sox.

“This guy can really hit,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Castillo while appearing on 670 The Score Friday afternoon. “The ball comes off his bat hot … he has a great throwing arm.”

Cubs catcher Wellington Castillo keeps the ball in front of him as the throw to the plate keeps Mets runner Josh Thole at third base during the second inning of the Cubs-Mets game Wednesday May 25, 2011 at Wrigley Field. | Tom Cruze~Sun-Times

In 2015 Maddon managed Castillo, who played for the Cubs from 2010-15.

“I like him a lot,” Maddon said. “He’s going to hit a lot of bombs in that park [Guaranteed Rate Field].”

Castillo’s caught-stealing rate with the Orioles was 49 percent, which led the majors.