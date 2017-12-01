White Sox sign Farquhar to 1-year deal, avoid arbitration

Danny Farquhar pitches against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP)

The White Sox agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.05-million contract with right-hander Danny Farquhar, avoiding arbitration.

Farquhar, 30, combined to go 4-2 with a 4.20 ERA over 49 1/3 innings with 45 strikeouts over 52 appearances last season with the Rays and Sox. A fastball-changeup reliever, Farquhar limited opponents to a .223 average, including a .185 (15-81) mark vs. left-handers.

Farquhar pitched to a 4.40 ERA in 15 games with the Sox. In six major-league seasons with Toronto (2011), Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-17) and the Sox (2017), Farquhar is 9-14 with a 3.88 ERA.

The Sox bullpen was depleted last season by trades of David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak and Dan Jennings and injuries to Nate Jones, Zach Putnam and Jake Petricka.

The deadline for clubs to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is 7 p.m. CST.