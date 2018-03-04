White Sox sign left-hander Robbie Ross

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox’ aggressive pursuit of low-cost yet well known bullpen arms continued Sunday with the signing of left-hander Robbie Ross, who joined the club on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Ross, 28, who most recently pitched to a 3.82 ERA in three seasons with the Red Sox Ross, was limited to eight appearances in 2017. He was placed on the disabled list June 1 with elbow inflammation, had surgery on his back in August and was outrighted by Boston in November.

Ross owns a 3.92 career ERA over 330 2/3 innings between the Red Sox and Rangers and has balanced numbers against left-handed hitters (.712 OPS) and righties (.723) OPS.

The Sox already have Xavier Cedeno, Jeanmar Gomez, Bruce Rondon, Hector Santiago, Rob Scahill and T.J. House trying to win bullpen jobs in camp as non-roster invitees, although Santiago has spent most of his career as a starter. They also invited 2017 White Sox Chris Volstad and Michael Ynoa back to camp on minor league deals.

Robbie Ross pitches in the ninth inning against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on May 5, 2016 in Chicago. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It’s early, but a handful of these have looked good in Cactus League appearances.

Gomez, who recorded 37 saves for the Phillies in 2017 (with a 4.85 ERA) has made three strong appearances in Cactus League games, covering four innings with one hit allowed, no walks and seven strikeouts.

Rondon, 27, once considered the Tigers closer of the future, struck out all three Kansas City Royals he faced Saturday in Surprise.

Scahill, 31, who owns a 3.79 ERA in 118 major league games with three teams, struck out three of the four Royals he faced Sunday and has allowed one earned run in three appearances. For what it’s worth, he’s 2-0.

Santiago, who has pitched more innings (five) than anyone else in camp, is slated to pitch against the Padres in relief of Carson Fulmer Sunday. A former All-Star as a pitcher with the Angels, he was limited to 15 appearances with the Twins last season because of shoulder and back injuries.

Santiago has not allowed a run in two games (one start) with five strikeouts and no walks allowed.