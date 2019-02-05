White Sox sign OF Brandon Guyer to minor league deal

The White Sox signed outfielder Brandon Guyer to a minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training, a source confirmed. Guyer, 33, batted .206/.300/.371 with seven homers and 20 RBI in 192 plate appearances for the Indians in 2018.

Guyer, who owns a .250/.339/.388 hitting line over seven major league seasons, saw his production drop the last two seasons. He may be best known for getting hit by pitches — he was plunked 24 times as a Tampa Bay Ray in 2015 and 31 times with the Rays and Indians in 2016. In 2016, he batted .333/.438/.469 in 38 games with the Indians and appeared against the Cubs in all seven games of the World Series.

With the start of spring training one week away, the Sox have Adam Engel, Nicky Delmonico, Jon Jay, Leury Garcia and Daniel Palka filling a thin outfield depth chart, with top prospect Eloy Jimenez poised to make his major league debut in April.

Luis Basabe and Ryan Cordell will also be in camp.

Guyer is primarily a corner outfielder, but he does have experience in center field. With stronger numbers against left-handers (career .824 OPS compared to .620 against righties), he could compete for a platoon role; otherwise, he’ll likely be called on to provide depth at Class AAA Charlotte.