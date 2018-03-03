White Sox’ Soria takes terrible first outing in stride

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Veteran that he is, Joakim Soria seemed to be taking his alarming first outing of the spring in stride after faced five Dodgers and gave up five hits. It went like this: Yasmani Grandal double, Travis Taijeron single, Alex Vergugo single, Jake Peter home run, Edwin Rios double. With no outs in the third, manager Rick Renteria pulled him.

“Yeah, location and some mechanics stuff too,’’ said Soria, charged with four runs. “I’ll go over it with Coop [pitching coach Don Cooper] and I’ll get ready for the next outing and just try to execute better pitches low in the zone.’’

While not blowing it off as nothing to worry about (“Obviously you want to start with the right step,” he said Saturday) Soria wasn’t about to overreact on the second day of March.

“Yesterday’s outing is part of the getting ready. I don’t want to blame anybody but me,’’ he said. “Just execute better pitches and keep working toward the season.

Joakim Soria throws during the third inning Friday against the Dodgers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“You’re just going to have to understand what happened, take a look at video and know that you’re feeling good, your arm feels good. Just ready for the next outing.’’

The Sox acquired left-handed reliever Luis Avilan and Soria, 33, in a three-team trade on Jan. 4, giving up Peter, an infield prospect whom they did not protect in the Rule 5 draft, in the deal. Soria pitched to a 3.70 ERA with 20 holds for the Royals last season. Soria’s $9 million salary (the Royals will pay $1 million of that) ranks behind only Jose Abreu ($13 million) and James Shields ($21 million with $10 million owed by Sox) on the team.

Soria did not close for the Royals in 2017 but is tied for sixth among active pitchers with 204 saves and ranks eighth in save percentage (82.9, 204-246). The Sox haven’t identified him as the closer yet.