How fast can you throw? White Sox hosting speed pitch challenge for fans

We’ve already seen Bears fans try (very unsuccessfully) to kick field goals in the hopes of winning Super Bowl tickets. Now White Sox fans will get to try their hand at throwing fastballs from the bullpen mound at Guaranteed Rate Field – and this time, the White Sox are offering a trip to spring training to whoever throws the hardest.

The Sox will host a special promotional event Wednesday called the Speed Pitch Challenge in which 100 fans – who already registered, although there’s information on how to join the waitlist here – will get the chance to rifle off fastballs from inside the club’s home stadium.

Whoever records the highest speed gets a pretty sweet prize: A VIP trip for two to Camelback Ranch in Arizona for White Sox spring training, including roundtrip air fare out of Chicago, a two-night stay in a hotel and tickets to any Sox home game during the trip. That sounds slightly better than another weekend bearing out the freezing wind and rain around these parts.

This won’t be a winner-take-all contest, either.

Contestants who finish between second to 10th will receive two tickets each to the White Sox’ home opener against the Nationals on June 4. Everyone else will receive two ticket vouchers each to use on select White Sox home games this year.

The contest starts at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.