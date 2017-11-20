White Sox spring training schedule announced

The White Sox open their Cactus League season with their traditional matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Feb. 23 at Camelback Ranch. The Sox will be the visitors against the defending National League champions, with whom they share their spring training campus.

The Sox will be the visitors in that one and will play their first official home game Feb. 25 against the Reds. All Sox home games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. AZT, except for a 12:05 p.m. start on March 25 vs. Milwaukee, their final Cactus League game.

The Sox play the Cubs three times, including March 16 in Glendale. The Sox play the Cubs in Mesa on Beb. 27 and March 10.

The Sox close out their spring schedule on March 26 (6:05 p.m. ET) with an exhibition game against the Charlotte Knights, their Class AAA affiliate, at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C.

The White Sox' Jose Abreu bats during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on March 3, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

