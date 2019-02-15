Our Pledge To You

02/15/2019, 05:08pm

White Sox spring training video report: Here’s what we learned from first week

By Sun-Times Staff
The White Sox opened up spring training this week at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, but all everyone wants to talk about is a certain star free agent who remains unsigned.

Check out Sun-Times’ beat reporter Daryl Van Schouwen’s take from the first week of White Sox spring training in Glendale, Arizona.

