White Sox SS Tim Anderson’s remedy for defense: Keep on working

CLEVELAND – The only way Tim Anderson knows how to clean up his defense is “to keep working.”

The American League Player of the Month for April, Anderson leads the major leagues with 11 stolen bases in 11 attempts and is on pace for 31 homers and 52 stolen bases. Only six shortstops have had 30/30 homer/stolen base seasons — Howard Johnson, Barry Larkin, Alex Rodriguez, Brandon Phillips, Jimmy Rollins and Hanley Ramirez.

He’s having that kind of year.

But Anderson knows to be the elite shortstop he wants to be, the defense has to come with the offense. And while his athleticism and range are elite, and while he has improved on using his backhand, the mistakes both fielding and throwing on routine plays have been counted too often.

Tim Andersonof the White Sox tries to turn a double play over Dwight Smith Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 01 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Entering Monday, Mariners shortstop Tim Beckham led the majors with 11 errors. Anderson, Mets shortstop Amed Rosario and Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers were next with nine each, Anderson collecting them in three or more fewer games.

Anderson was short with media when asked about an ill-advised throw for the ninth error Sunday. He said Monday he wasn’t offended by the question.

“I just said if you saw the game you saw what happened, so I didn’t have to touch on it,” he said. “No, I wasn’t in a bad mood, it was just common sense. I didn’t think I had to explain what happened, I just grabbed the ball and threw it away.’’

During a two and a half minute conversation Monday, Anderson said “keep working” eight times.

“That’s what it is,” he said. “Keep working, keep working and get better every day, and I’ll be able to eliminate questions like that. That’s the plan, that’s the goal.

“That’s how I got to the point where I’m at now — working. You just don’t wake up and be the person I am making plays like that. I’ve been practicing and working. Got to keep working.”

No one expected Anderson to maintain a .375 hitting pace, which he carried through April, and an expected regression has begun to take shape. He was 4-for-30 over his last eight games.

“You’re going to make mistakes, man, that’s life,” he said. “No one is perfect. At the end of the day I have other stuff to worry about than that to drag along with me. I have a lot of positive things going on.’’

Tilson returns

A day after outfielder Adam Engel was shipped down to Class AAA Charlotte, Charlie Tilson came from there to take his spot on the roster.

Right-hander Ryan Burr was reinstated from the injured list after recovering from A/C joint inflammation in his right shoulder. And Nate Jones, diagnosed with a flexor pronator strain, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Tilson was hitting .333 with a homer, seven doubles, two triples, 19 RBI and three stolen bases, encouraging production from the 26-year-old New Trier graduate who has fallen short of living up to past lofty prospect status because of injuries.

“I feel strong this year,” said Tilson, who praised “awesome” Charlotte hitting coach Frank Menechino, in his first year in the Sox organization, “for helping me put the pieces together.”

“I feel as dangerous as I really ever have in my career at the plate right now.”

Herrera still day to day

Right-hander Kelvin Herrera, who left the game Sunday with back spasms, is receiving treatment and is still day-to-day, manager Rick Renteria said.

Jimenez progressing

Eloy Jimenez (high right ankle sprain) continued to progress on his recovery, appearing to move around well and taking batting practice. Jimenez hasn’t run yet, which will be the final test before going on a minor league rehab assignment.