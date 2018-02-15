White Sox starting rotation a mixed bag in 2018

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The White Sox starting rotation includes two veterans who might be fifth starters on different teams and three young pitchers with pedigree but are far from established with 30 major league starts between them.

With Carlos Rodon recovering from arthroscopic shoulder surgery, the Sox starting five six weeks from now is shaping up as (not necessarily in order) James Shields, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Miguel Gonzalez and Carson Fulmer. Gonzalez, 33, traded to the Rangers Sept. 2 before returning as a $4.75 million free agent four weeks ago, won seven games last season.

That tied Derek Holland for the team lead.

It all starts with pitching and the Sox starting rotation is perhaps the biggest reason why they’re at least a year away from winning. It’s a mixed bag of growing pains (Giolito, Lopez, Fulmer) and aches and pains (Shields, Gonzalez and Rodon who were on the disabled list for lengthy stretches last season).

White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter last season. (AP)

As you’d expect, manager Rick Renteria likes his guys and says he’s ready to take on the baseball world with that group.

“I’m not going to sell them short,’’ Renteria said Thursday. “I think they’re a competitive group.

“We’re in really good shape.’’

The shape of Renteria’s rotation will be challenged by pitchers pursuing uncharted territory for innings workloads and by the veterans trying stay healthy. Shields, 9-19 with a 5.99 ERA as a Sox, figures to get the Opening Day start because of his experience. To say that honor will come by default is not to diminish the good things Giolito, Lopez and Fulmer showed last season but to acknowledge it’s much too soon for them. Shields has made seven Opening Day starts with the Rays, Royals and Padres.

“Would he be a natural fit? Absolutely,” Renteria said. “When that decision is made I don’t think there will be any surprises on who we end up going with.’’

The rotation will look better if and when Rodon returns at full strength. The 2014 No. 3 overall draft pick played catch for a second straight day Thursday, a positive steppingstone in a series of two-week throwing programs.

Rodon is throwing with confidence and no fear of impending discomfort, he said.

“Everything felt good. Just felt healthy – for once,’’ he said.

“Everything is free and easy.’’

Everything is good, so far.

“We’re very happy where he is at,’’ Renteria said.

They’re also happy where Giolito, Lopez and Fulmer are, coming off encouraging showings in 2017. Giolito, 23, survived eight home runs allowed over 45 1/3 innings to post a 2.38 ERA in seven starts in August and September. The results were strikingly better than his seven appearances (6.75 ERA) with the Nationals in 2016, and his mood and confidence levels this spring reflect it.

Lopez, 24, who came from the Nats with Giolito and pitching prospect Dane Dunning in the Adam Eaton trade, was 3-3 with a 4.72 ERA in eight starts last season. Possessing arguably the best arm in the bunch, he oozes confidence too, stating goals of 15 wins, an ERA under 3 and 200 strikeouts.

“Yes,” he said of a reporter’s assertion that those are lofty goals.

Fulmer, like Giolito a first-round draft choice who recovered from a rough first season (8.49 ERA over 11 relief appearance in 2016) and one horrendous first start in 2017 to post a 1.94 ERA over six appearances and 22 1/3 innings in September, is also standing tall in camp. In more ways than one.

“More important was just [gaining] confidence,’’ Fulmer said Thursday. “Mechanically, staying tall, whatever, it clicked for me and I feel comfortable. But being at that level and having continued success was really good for me, and going into this year it’s going to benefit me in a lot of ways.”