White Sox survive another ugly first inning to come back and beat Cubs 5-3

The worst team in baseball?

The White Sox played the part right on cue in the first inning Sunday, but then a funny thing happened on the way to another loss during their historically slow start.

Matt Davidson hit a home run, Yolmer Sanchez took advantage of an error to single home a run in the third, and when the Sox scored two in the sixth, they were on the way to beating the Cubs 5-3 at Wrigley Field to avoid a series sweep and snap a seven-game losing streak.

For those scoring at home, that was victory No. 10 for the Sox — the last team in the majors to reach double digits.

Matt Davidson celebrates after his second-inning home run against Kyle Hendricks

It also snapped the Cubs’ five-game winning streak.