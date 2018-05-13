White Sox survive another ugly first inning to come back and beat Cubs 5-3
The worst team in baseball?
The White Sox played the part right on cue in the first inning Sunday, but then a funny thing happened on the way to another loss during their historically slow start.
Matt Davidson hit a home run, Yolmer Sanchez took advantage of an error to single home a run in the third, and when the Sox scored two in the sixth, they were on the way to beating the Cubs 5-3 at Wrigley Field to avoid a series sweep and snap a seven-game losing streak.
For those scoring at home, that was victory No. 10 for the Sox — the last team in the majors to reach double digits.
It also snapped the Cubs’ five-game winning streak.