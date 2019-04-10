White Sox swept away by Rays, losing streak reaches five

It’s no fun when you’re getting your butt kicked on a daily basis.

It’s even worse when it’s cold, wet and windy outside, with maybe a couple of hundred hearty souls braving the elements to watch till the very end at your home park.

And, after sitting through a one hour, 39-minute weather delay, watch more bad White Sox baseball is what they did. With right-hander Reynaldo Lopez getting lit for eight runs on 10 hits including three home runs in 4 1/3 innings — the third bad start in as many outings for the Sox best pitcher in 2018 who is viewed as an important part of their rebuild — and with Rays righty Tyler Glasnow dominating with a career high 11 strikeouts of six scoreless innings of two-hit ball, the Sox completed a 1-5 home stand with a 9-1 loss to the Rays.

The Rays’ three-game sweep, in which they outscored the Sox 24-7, left the Sox with a 3-8 record to ponder on an off day Thursday before they head to New York to face the Yankees this weekend. It may be year three of the Sox rebuild, but another 100-loss season, which wasn’t part of the plan, doesn’t look to be out of the question. Not at this rate, anyway.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXS110

Most disconcerting for the Sox was Lopez, whose ERA climbed from 10.00 to 12.15. On a day when the Sox needed him to go deeper because of their taxed bullpen, he recorded the team’s sixth straight ineffective start, four of those by the Carlos Rodon, Lucas Giolito, Lopez portion of the rotation that is supposed to be part of the team’s future.

After a leadoff single by Austin Meadows and two-run homer on the Lopez’ first pitch to No. 2 hitter Tommy Pham, it was all Rays from start to finish.

Eloy Jimenez doubled in the ninth inning for his first extra base hit. Tim Anderson had two hits, keeping his average at .514.

They’re in the money

According to figures researched by Forbes, the White Sox are worth $1.5 billion, which ranks 14th in the major leagues and represents an increase of 11 percent increase over last year when they were valued at $1.35 billion.

The Sox’ financial picture looks even better from a profitability standpoint. According to Forbes, they rank sixth with a $76 million operating income behind the Dodgers ($95 million), Phillies ($94M), Cubs ($87M), Giants and Red Sox ($84M each).

The average team is worth $1.645 billion, about seven percent more than last year.