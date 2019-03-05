White Sox taking it easy with Dylan Cease, and with good reason

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Dylan Cease made his first start of the spring Tuesday, a one-inning, 14-pitch outing against the Indians in a split squad Cactus League game in Goodyear, Arizona.

Any time Cease pitches, it feels like a good day for the rebuilding White Sox, who’ve had more than their fair share of injuries to prospects, including a few of their very best young pitchers.

With Michael Kopech out for the season after Tommy John surgery, Cease is the Sox’ top healthy pitching prospect. And the Sox want to keep him that way, so they’re bringing him along at an easy pace early on in spring training. The goal is to have him strong when he’s surpassing his career high of 124 innings, which he might do in a Sox uniform sometime after the All-Star break after spiffing up his portfolio at Class AAA Charlotte where he’ll start the season.

It makes sense to take it easy with Cease, who threw almost all fastballs on Tuesday, threw about 15 pitches more pitches in the bullpen and called it an afternoon. The Sox are already reeling somewhat from arm setbacks to Dane Dunning and Alec Hansen, who a year ago were the No. 92 and No. 54-ranked prospects in baseball. Kopech was No. 10.

Manager Rick Renteria takes starting pitcher Michael Kopech out of the game against the Tigers in the 4th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 5, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Kopech had Tommy John surgery later that month. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty)

Cease, Kopech, Dunning and Hansen at the time were viewed as a possible four-fifths of a starting rotation that would put the Sox on the “contending for multiple championships” path they are striving for. With Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito developing in the majors, the only problem with the Sox pitching future was figuring out which of them would work in the bullpen.

But a year ago, Hansen encountered a sore forearm, then had a shoulder issue as well, although he’s said to be progressing in minor league camp. Dunning suffered a sprained right elbow pitching at Class AA Birmingham in June and seemed to recover by October but had a setback this spring. He is close to wrapping up a 7-10 day rest period prescribed by Dr. James Andrews and will be reevaluated soon. Zack Burdi, a first-round pick in 2016, is pitching in minor league camp as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

“Hey, pitchers break,’’ executive vice president Ken Williams told the Sun-Tiimes last week. “That’s why I don’t believe you’ve ever heard me say I was comfortable with our pitching depth. You may as well put it on my tombstone: We still need pitching.’’

Across town, the Cubs in their rebuild drafted hitters high and signed international amateur hitters while drafting pitching volume lower and spending for pitching in free agency.

The Cubs’ failure to develop pitching came home to roost when they were forced to exercise Cole Hamels’ option this winter.

The Sox, who have always prioritized pitching in the draft in the Williams/Rick Hahn era, were thin on position players in their farm system when the rebuild started, but made sure they got Kopech from the Red Sox in the trade for Chris Sale, Cease from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade and Giolito, Lopez and Dunning in the Adam Eaton trade with the Nationals.

“We’re never comfortable with the depth so we’ll keep trying to add,’’ Williams said. “Rick expressed it when we were making a lot of the moves. People asked, ‘Why three pitchers from Washington?’ Well here’s the answer. Because you can’t foresee it but you’d better see the possibility.’’

The possibility of injuries, especially to pitchers.

So what is there after Cease among healthy pitching prospects? In the top 30, there’s Ian Hamilton (14), Burdi (16), Jimmy Lambert (19) lefty Konnor Pilkington (20) and (23-30) Jose Ruiz, Zach Thompson, lefty Caleb Frare, Lincoln Henzmen, Jonathan Stiever, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Stephens and Ryan Burr.

The Sox need some in that group to emerge. And Kopech, Dunning, Hansen et al to be healthy by 2020.

“If the worst thing is that some of these guys had this bout right now and they get repaired and they’re healthier for our run, OK,’’ Williams said. “We’ll be that much stronger.”