White Sox take series from NL-best Brewers

Much of the talk about the White Sox this season has been focused on the future. Each moment is viewed through the lens of development, and the chatter about prospects and their potential arrival dates and what they’re doing in Charlotte or Birmingham isn’t getting quieter.

Yet the players currently in Chicago still want to win and aren’t too focused on the rebuild, as James Shields’ comments after Saturday’s loss highlighted. Before Sunday’s 6-1 victory over the Brewers, manager Rick Renteria reiterated “it is about winning” for the 2018 Sox players.

“I think we talk about it as often as we can as a reminder. Nobody’s here just to show up and get onto the field with the idea that you’re going to fail, and not go out there and try to do things to help your club to win,” Renteria said. “(Shields) did everything he could (Saturday) to keep us there and give us an opportunity to win that ballgame. He’s been doing it now for quite a while. A guy that’s been around. Very natural probably to have frustrations. He should. That’s just the way it goes.”

That a player like Shields – or anybody on the Sox – is frustrated shouldn’t be a surprise. The season has been a trying one, and the positives have been greatly outnumbered by negative moments. The Sox entered Sunday in last place in the AL Central, having lost ﬁve of their last six and 22 of their last 31.

Yoan Moncada scores during the fifth inning of Sunday's game. | AP

“This might be one of our toughest moments right now because we are truly going through a transition. I don’t talk about it that way,” Renteria said. “You’re trying to win ballgames on a daily basis. That’s our focus still, but there are transitions occurring and we’ve got to make the best of them.”

On Sunday, the Sox did make the best of things against a Milwaukee team that entered with the best record in the National League. They also continued their mastery of the Brewers, winning their 14th of the last 18 games and sixth consecutive series against Milwaukee.

Tied at 1 in the sixth, Daniel Palka hit a two-run homer off former Sox reliever Matt Albers to give the Sox a 3-1 lead. Adam Engel followed up with a homer off the top of the fence in deep right center for a 4-1 advantage and the Sox’s third time hitting back-to-back homers this season.

Dylan Covey went five innings and gave up one unearned run. Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead on Covey and the Sox in the fifth when third baseman Yolmer Sanchez misplayed a soft Christian Yelich grounder, allowing Manny Pina to score.

The Sox evened the game in the fifth on Alfredo Gonzalez’s RBI single, his first hit in the major leagues. They added to the lead in the eighth on RBI doubles by Jose Abreu and Engel.