White Sox teammates supportive of Michael Kopech

DETROIT — Michael Kopech’s racially insensitive and homophobic tweets made as a 17-year-old five years ago shouldn’t cause any issues in the White Sox clubhouse, his teammates said Friday.

Kopech, the Sox’ prized pitching prospect who made his major league debut Tuesday in Chicago, addressed tweets that he had deleted but resurfaced in recent days to the Sun-Times Thursday and he expanded on his regret before the Sox played the Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday.