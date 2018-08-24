White Sox teammates supportive of Michael Kopech
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
DETROIT — Michael Kopech’s racially insensitive and homophobic tweets made as a 17-year-old five years ago shouldn’t cause any issues in the White Sox clubhouse, his teammates said Friday.
Kopech, the Sox’ prized pitching prospect who made his major league debut Tuesday in Chicago, addressed tweets that he had deleted but resurfaced in recent days to the Sun-Times Thursday and he expanded on his regret before the Sox played the Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday.
“Everything is good,” said shortstop Tim Anderson, the only African-American on the Sox’ 25-man roster. “We all make mistakes when we’re younger, so I don’t think that affects who we are today. He apologized so there is no bad blood between us. He’s a great person, good teammate. It’s something you have to learn from.”