News

08/24/2018, 05:18pm

White Sox teammates supportive of Michael Kopech

ByDaryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

DETROIT — Michael Kopech’s racially insensitive and homophobic tweets made as a 17-year-old five years ago shouldn’t cause any issues in the White Sox clubhouse, his teammates said Friday.

Kopech, the Sox’ prized pitching prospect who made his major league debut Tuesday in Chicago, addressed tweets that he had deleted but resurfaced in recent days to the Sun-Times Thursday and he expanded on his regret before the Sox played the Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday.

“Everything is good,” said shortstop Tim Anderson, the only African-American on the Sox’ 25-man roster. “We all make mistakes when we’re younger, so I don’t think that affects who we are today. He apologized so there is no bad blood between us. He’s a great person, good teammate. It’s something you have to learn from.”

Kopech, 22, said he wanted to emphasize that he is not racist and never has been. His girlfriend, actress Vanessa Morgan, is biracial.

“First of all I had no right saying what I said and I want to apologize for being stupid and an immature teenager,” Kopech said Friday. “I think maybe a misinterpretation yesterday is maybe I was apologizing for maybe being racist or homophobic in the past and I wasn’t apologizing for that, I was apologizing for what I said because I’ve never been racist or homophobic. Unfortunately for my girlfriend and my family, I have my girlfriend in the spotlight as well. The last thing I want is to cause embarrassment to her.

Michael Kopech walks in the dugout before warming up before his MLB debut in a game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

“I have a 10-year old black nephew that in a few years is going to be part of the crazy social media world, and the last thing I want him to see is that his uncle may have been racist or offensive at one point. That really sits heavy with me. I made some mistakes. I didn’t mean any of the things I said. There were jokes made in poor taste with my friends but it’s not language I continue to use. I am going to continue to try and be a role model for younger kids.”

Kopech said Morgan was understanding, “because I was young and stupid, and she doesn’t hold any of that against me.”

As Anderson said, “every decision you make follows you, if it’s in the past, with social media. We get it. We all made mistakes when we were younger and that is one that he made. It just so happens it was on twitter. It’s OK, it’s alright.’

Pitcher Lucas Giolito said Kopech’s teammates stand behind him.
“He is a very good person,” Giolito said.
“Collectively as a team we recognize that he used poor language on twitter when he was in high school. It’s not the first guy this has happened to. I had a conversation about it with him [Thursday] and the main thing for me is that he recognizes that using that type of language can be very disparaging to the groups of people it goes against. Obviously he doesn’t hold any of those beliefs, he never held any of those beliefs. And knowing his family history, that’s just not how he was raised. He’s made that very clear to all of us and so we support him as he kind of goes through this mess.”
“We all do things,” Nicky Delmonico said. “It happened a while ago. He confronted everything, owned up to everything. So you move forward. Everything is good.”
Delmonico and Giolito said it was just another reminder to be careful and use discretion in the social media age.
“The way social media is now we’re all under a microscope,” Giolito said, “not just for what we do on the field but the way we carry ourselves off the field. It’s very important to be professional and respectful to all groups of people.”
Kopech again appeared contrite, his voice cracking slightly at times.
“I try to be the best teammate I can be, I don’t want to offend anyone in the clubhouse,” he said. “I don’t want to offend anyone at all. But I said it and I have to own up to that. I messed up and I’m not going to continue to use language like that and I should have never done it in the first place.”
Kopech joined Josh Hader, Sean Newcomb and Trea Turner among players who have made racist or homophobic tweets recently.

“We need to clean it up, we need to be better, and I specifically need to be better,” Kopech said, “and I’m going to.”

 

 

Daryl Van Schouwen