White Sox, Tigers rained out

DETROIT — The White Sox scheduled game against the Tigers Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up Aug. 6 as part of a day-night doubleheader in Detroit.

The Sox are scheduled to complete what was supposed to be a four-game series Sunday. Reynaldo Lopez will take his scheduled turn Sunday, and Ervin Santana, who was scheduled Saturday, will be skipped.

The starters for the series in Baltimore against the Orioles, which begins Monday, have not been announced.