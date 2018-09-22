White Sox’ Tim Anderson joins 20-20 club

With his 20th home run of the season, Tim Anderson went into a class by him self when he went deep against Cubs left-hander Jon Lester Saturday night, becoming the only White Sox shortstop with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season.

Anderson is four stolen bases shy of joining outfielders Alex Rios in 2010 and Tommie Agee in 1966 as the only Sox to post 20 homers and 30 stolen bases in one season.

It was a nice feather in the cap of Anderson, whose improved defense in the second half — although his throwing error on an off-balance throw trying to turn a double play gave the Cubs an extra run in the ninth inning — has captured most of the attention directed his way. He made another nice play Saturday, going to his backhand while third baseman Yolmer Sanchez was screening him and throwing out Jason Heyward to end the fourth inning.

“He’s made some plays that have certainly opened a lot of people’s eyes,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

Tim Anderson of the White Sox watches his home run against the Cubs during the third inning on September 22, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Anderson was 3-for-28 before going deep, a slump Renteria suggested was possibly due to fatigue.

“He’s a little fatigued from all that work [on his defense], too, but that’s what you have to do,’’ Renteria said.

The Sox have never had a 30-30 player. Magglio Ordonez with 31 homers, 25 stolen bases in 2001 came the closest.

Rodon’s got next

Carlos Rodón (6-6, 3.22), who would rank third in the American League in opponents average (.197) and eighth in ERA with the required innings pitched, was eager for his start Sunday as soon as his last one – four earned runs in seven innings against the Indians.

“Two things,’’ Rodon said. “We play the Cubs. And something clicked on those last three changeups I threw to [Jose] Ramirez. I want to build off that.

“I wasn’t happy about that start, but as far as the season goes, coming back from shoulder surgery I’m happy with the innings I’ve eaten.’’

Hawk’s finale

Sunday’s game will be the last for broadcaster Ken Harrelson, who is working the entire series.

“It’s really been a joy. I can’t believe 36 years has gone by since he and Don Drysdale came to the White Sox,’’ chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said recently.

Reinsdorf is among those who say Harrelson is worthy for the Ford C. Frick Award and the Hall of Fame status that comes with it.

“I can’t imagine that the people who got the award are more deserving than Hawk,’’ Reinsdorf said. “Hawk is unique – everybody knows him all over the country. He’s brought more to broadcasting than anybody, certainly at the local level. It’s got to happen.’’

This and that

Renteria isn’t sure if Jose Abreu, who is being treated for an infection in his right thigh, will play before the season ends next Sunday.

*Outfielder Leury Garcia (left hamstring strain) came off the disabled list.