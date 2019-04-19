White Sox Tim Anderson, Renteria suspended 1 game; Royals’ Keller gets 5

DETROIT — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Royals right-hander Brad Keller and Sox manager Rick Renteria have received suspensions for their roles in the bench-clearing incident between the the Sox and Royals Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Keller received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch at Anderson, and Anderson received a one-game suspension and fine for his conduct after the benches cleared.

The players’ suspensions are subject to appeal.

Renteria received a one-game suspension and fine for his aggressive actions during the incident. Renteria’s suspension is being served Friday night when Sox play the Tigers at Comerica Park. Bench coach Joe McEwing will run the team in Renteria’s absence.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox holds back teammate Tim Anderson #7 during an altercation with the Kansas City Royals in the 6th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Anderson used a racially charged word within earshot of both teams. Anderson flipped his bat after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the game and Keller hit him on the hip his next time up. Anderson was not disciplined for the bat flip.

Umpire Joe West, the crew chief during that game, declined to give reasons for ejecting Anderson after the game. He did give one statement saying bad language factored into his decision.

Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement.