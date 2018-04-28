White Sox’ Tim Anderson ticks off Royals by daring to be excited about home run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be no yelling of the word “wooo!” — if indeed it is a word — when playing against the Royals. That seemed to be at least part of the message sent to Tim Anderson and the White Sox after the shortstop led off the evening portion of Saturday’s split doubleheader with a home run.

Anderson was a tad slow to leave the batter’s box as he admired the blast. He appeared to yell a bit as he rounded first. He pointed to the sky as he crossed home plate — nothing unusual there — but Royals catcher Salvador Perez had words for him.

In the bottom of the inning, after Perez reached second base, he and Anderson came together and both teams’ benches and bullpens cleared. When Anderson committed an error later in the inning that led to three unearned runs, the Royals’ Danny Duffy — who surrendered two Anderson home runs on Opening Day — stood on the dugout rail and gave the shortstop a long, loud mock cheer.

Anderson was booed by the Kauffman Stadium fans as he walked to the plate for his second at-bat. After Eric Skoglund struck him out, the pitcher gave Anderson a long stare and an earful on his way off the field. Anderson looked back and laughed.

The Royals' Salvador Perez gives an earful to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. (AP/Colin Braley)

Full day’s work

Carson Fulmer went a career-high seven innings, topped 100 pitches for the first time and — most important — allowed zero runs in the Sox’ 8-0 victory in the first game of the day. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first and a two-hit seventh on a day when sparing the bullpen was a key.

“I would’ve gone out there and thrown the eighth if I could’ve,” said Fulmer, now 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA. “I train a lot. I train to have the stamina to go all nine innings as much as I can. From the first pitch to the last pitch, I felt I was real consistent in everything that I did.”

The Sox brought up Dylan Covey from Class AAA Charlotte to start the second game. Covey allowed four runs — only one of them earned — in six innings, his career record falling to 0-8.

No doubt, Stout

Three days after making his major-league debut, Royals reliever Eric Stout, who grew up a Cubs fan in Glen Ellyn and played high school ball at St. Francis in Wheaton, got into his second game. He gave up a pair of runs in 1.1 innings in the first game of the day.

Stout was optioned back to Class AAA Omaha afterward, but he wasn’t down about it.

“It was a dream come true,” he said. “It was a lot of fun. I had a bunch of family and friends in town for my debut. A cool experience overall. I’m glad I got my feet wet and am ready to go to work now.”