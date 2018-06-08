White Sox tip Red Sox 1-0 as Dylan Covey outduels Chris Sale

BOSTON — Dylan Covey was a huge underdog against Chris Sale, who struck out 10 and allowed one run over eight innings against the struggling White Sox, his former team, Friday night.

But Covey, who has been a pleasant surprise during his second tour with the White Sox, pitched the best game of his young career to carry the White Sox (21-40) to a surprising 1-0 victory over the Red Sox (43-21) at Fenway Park. Covey allowed no runs on three hits and one walk over six-plus innings and got strong relief from Jace Fry, Nate Jones and Joakim Soria.

Covey threw 83 pitches and was going good when Xander Boegarts led off the seventh with a single. Protecting a 1-0 lead, manager Rick Renteria turned to Fry, a left-hander, with three of the next four Red Sox hitters due up swinging from the left side.

Jones pitched a perfect eighth and Soria collected his third save of the Sox road trip.

Dylan Covey delivers to the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Boston. (AP)

Fry pitched around an error by third baseman Jose Rondon and left runners on first and second by striking out Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr.

A liner over a pulled in infield by Trayce Thompson, a .125 hitter going into the game, scored Kevan Smith, who led off the seventh with a bloop ground-rule double that bounced into the stands in foul territory.

Sale gave up a run on six hits and a walk but Covey, who lowered his ERA to 2.22 in five starts, allowed no earned runs in his second straight start.

Rodon on Kopech

Carlos Rodon got a pretty good look at Michael Kopech during spring training, and again at Class AAA Charlotte during his minor league rehab stint.

“Electric stuff,” Rodon said. “You guys see it on video. Electric fastball. Good breaking ball and still progressing on the changeup. Mature. Mature guy. I got to talk to him and get to know him a little more.’’

Kopech struck out x and walked x, the latter an indicator that his command isn’t where the Sox would like to see it, the former another reminder of the electricity Rodon speaks of.

“You have to see what he does at this level but I think everyone is excited to see what he does when he comes up,’’ Rodon said.

Rodon makes his season debut Saturday at Fenway Park.

Avisail Garcia set for rehab

Avisail Garcia, who took batting practice again and has been running well, said he is joining Charlotte on Tuesday for a minor league rehab stint. A Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring has sidelined Garcia since April 23.

Garcia is batting .233/.250/.315