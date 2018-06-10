White Sox tip Red Sox, claim series win at Fenway

BOSTON — The White Sox’ starting pitching is rounding into form.

So is their bullpen.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez’ 6 1/3 strong innings Sunday was the latest contribution to an improved stretch from Sox starters. Lopez (2-4, 3.26 ERA) allowed one earned run while striking out six in the Sox’ 5-2 win against the Red Sox Sunday. He has allowed one or no earned runs for the sixth time.

The Sox (22-41) took two of three from the Red Sox (44-23), who were without injured outfielder Mookie Betts, in their weekend series at Fenway Park to complete a 4-3 road trip, and they are 2-0-1 in their last three series, including a series win at home against the Brewers last weekend.

Chicago White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez follows through on a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ORG XMIT: MASR102

“I knew that I was facing a really good team, one of the best in the league, and that’s a challenge and a motivation too,” Lopez said. “I didn’t lose my focus today.”

Daniel Palka’s two-out, two-strike double in the ninth inning, his second double of the game, extended a one-run lead to three, and Joakim Soria pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the road trip.

Soria struck out J.D. Martinez and Eduardo Nunez to end the game.

A day for Anderson

Shortstop Tim Anderson walked twice, once with the bases loaded for his 26th RBI, and alertly scored from second on Trayce Thompson’s ground ball to first baseman Mitch Moreland in the sixth when Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello made the putout at first but stumbled, fell and threw home from his knees.

Anderson has 20 walks after walking 13 times last season. He also made a tough play to his right on a ground ball to retire Xander Bogaerts with two outs and a runner at third, saving a run.

Sox starters own a 2.87 ERA over their last nine games. Lopez pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in a no-decision against the Twins in his previous start.

Closing time

Renteria wouldn’t go so far as to give Soria an official “closer” title, but the veteran right-hander who has 212 career saves including eighty with the Sox this season and five in his last five chances, looks to be settling in to that role.

“He’s not the only one we have to close, but he is doing a nice job,” Renteria said. “He could come in in the seventh and eighth as well if I see a matchup that suits him better. I wouldn’t opposed to using him in those situations.”

Nate Jones, who during spring training was the guy the Sox had in mind to eventually be the closer, has four saves. Jones opened the seventh Sunday, walked and hit a batter, and was charged with an unearned run.

Lefty Jace Fry got four outs for a bullpen that owns a 2.48 ERA over the last 27 games.

This and that



Jose Abreu hit his 25th double, clanking a drive against Porcello off the wall in left center field and to score Yolmer Sanchez from first in the first inning.

*Renteria said he expects center fielder Adam Engel to play Monday when the Sox open a four-game series at home against the Indians. Engel has missed four games with a strained hamstring.

Tall order

Lucas Giolito (7.08 ERA), who gave up five runs on nine hits when he faced the Indians two starts ago, starts the series opener, took a positive out of issuing no walks in that one. The 6-6 right-hander took another one when he held the Twins to two runs on six hits and two walks in his last start.

“He’s a big, long, leveraged young man who understands that there are certain release points for certain pitches for him,” Renteria said. “Getting in sync, in rhythm and in time for him is something of feel, like with anybody.”

On deck

Monday: Carlos Carrasco (7-4, 4.23) vs. Lucas Giolito (4-6, 7.08), 7:10, NBCSCH, 720-AM

Tuesday: Adam Plutko (3-0, 3.93) vs. James Shields (1-7, 4.92), 7:10, Ch. 9, 720-AM

Wednesday: Trevor Bauer (5-4, 2.62) vs. Dylan Covey (2-1, 2.22), 7:10, NBCSCH, 720-AM

Thursday: Mike Clevinger (4-2, 3.31) vs. Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.60), 1:10, NBCSCH, 720-AM