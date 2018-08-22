White Sox to open 2019 season in Kansas City

The White Sox will open the 2019 season at Kansas City for the second straight season, the team announced in releasing its schedule for next year. The first game is March 28, a Thursday, the first of three games at Kauffman Stadium.

The Sox’ home opener is Thursday, April 4 against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox play the Cubs in two cross-town sets of two games: June 18-19 at Wrigley Field and July 6-7 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox two home games will be on a Saturday and Sunday leading into the All-Star Break.

Other 2019 interleague series include: Washington (June 4-5 at Nationals Park; June 10-11 at Guaranteed Rate Field), Miami (July 22-24 at Guaranteed Rate Field), New York (July 30-August 1 at Guaranteed Rate Field), Philadelphia (August 2-4 at Citizens Bank Park) and Atlanta (August 30-September 1 at SunTrust Park). The White Sox play host to the Mets for just the third time in franchise history (also 2002 and 2013), and travel to Atlanta for just the second time in club history (also 2002).

The Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 2019 schedule is tentative and subject to change. Finalized game times and a complete broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.