White Sox to sign free agent reliever Kelvin Herrera

The White Sox added a proven veteran relief pitcher to the back end of their bullpen Monday, agreeing to terms with right-hander Kelvin Herrera on a two-year, $18 million deal, a source confirmed.

With the Royals and Nationals last season Herrera was 2-13 with 2.44 ERA in 44 games. He closed for the Royals, was traded for three minor leaguers including the Nationals’ 11th- and 12th-ranked prospects, and mostly set up for the Nats before his season was halted by a Lisfranc ligament tear in his left foot on Aug. 26. He also dealt with a rotator cuff impingement last season and forearm issues in 2017.

Herrera, 29, saw his velocity, strikeout and ground ball rates drop last season while he recorded 17 saves, but it’s reasonable to assume the Sox are confident he will be healthy. Herrera owns a 2.82 ERA with 60 saves in eight seasons, two of them earning him All-Star status.

The Sox bullpen is shaping up after they traded catcher Omar Narvaez to the Mariners last month for right-hander Alex Colome, a 2016 All-Star and 47 saves in 2017 with the Rays, and also picked up Nate Jones’ $4.65 million option for 2019. Colome, Herrera and Jones are all well-schooled in handling the eighth and ninth innings.

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) ORG XMIT: OTKOW

Other bullpen possibilities exist in the Sox’ young contingent of arms including lefties Jace Fry, Aaron Bummer and Caleb Frare and righties Ian Hamilton, Ryan Burr, Juan Minaya and Zack Burdi, a former first round draft pick ready to return from Tommy John Surgery.

ESPN.com first reported the deal, which has not been announced but reportedly includes a vesting option for a third season.