White Sox’ top prospect Eloy Jimenez raises the bar

Eloy Jimenez would like to model his offensive game after Miguel Cabrera and his defensive game after Adam Jones.

That should work.

Whom Jimenez actually looks like when baseball’s No. 4-ranked prospect becomes a White Sox is one of the more intriguing elements of the Sox’ rebuild. We’ll see the 6-4, 205-pound outfielder, acquired with three other prospects in the July trade with the Cubs for Jose Quintana, in a Sox spring training uniform for the first time in February.

“I would like to mix the abilities of those two players and be the best of those two,” Jimenez said on a conference call Tuesday through translator Billy Russo.

Eloy Jimenez, right, chats with White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson before a game between the Sox and Indians on Sept. 5. (AP)

While Jones is a Gold Glove center fielder and Jimenez profiles as a corner outfielder, Jimenez has impressed offensively with not only significant power but also the ability to hit for average and on-base percentage. He hits the ball hard to all fields, and scouts like the way he makes adjustments at the plate, which superstar hitter Cabrera excels at.

Following up an exceptional debut in the Sox system playing at high Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham, Jimenez recently completed another strong showing — in the Dominican Winter League — batting .368 with four home runs, 21 RBI and a .676 slugging percentage. He will also participate in a Sox hitters camp in Glendale, Ariz., in January, continuing a busy, long year for the native of Santo Domingo.

It’s all good, says Jimenez, who is already thinking World Series a few days shy of his 21st birthday.

“I wouldn’t say it’s long,” Jimenez said. “You can see a lot of major league players who get over 600 at-bats, and they play winter league. It’s just a matter of conditioning your body to a routine. It’s what professionals have to do to get better. This is just a good way for us to get ready for when the time comes for us to play in the World Series. We can’t say, ‘Oh I’m tired because I had 600 at-bats.’ When that times we have to get ready. It’s a good way for us to be prepared.”

On Monday, Jimenez was one of five prospects added to the Sox’ 40-man roster, which protects him in the Rule 5 Draft. That was an easy decision for general manager Rick Hahn, who raves about about Jimenez’ intangibles.

‘‘Eloy, from a personality standpoint, work-ethic standpoint, intelligence standpoint, has surpassed what we had seen on paper from what our scouts were able to put together on his background when we acquired him,’’ Hahn said at the general managers meetings last week.



The Sox will more than likely let Jimenez show his stuff during spring training, then start him where he left off in 2017 — at AA Birmingham. There, after he hit .345/.410/.682 with six homers and 26 RBI in 29 games at Winston-Salem following the trade, Jimenez hit .353/397/.559 with three homers and seven RBI in 18 games.

When he was introduced to Chicago media at Guaranteed Rate Field in September, Jimenez confidently said he was ready for the majors. On Tuesday, he seemed to realize starting the season with the big club is a long shot.

“I can’t tell you exactly what is going to happen,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself, and can play in the majors whenever the team thinks it’s the best moment for me.

“The only thing I can do is work hard, do the things I know I can do and try to force the team to put me on the major league roster.”

At 21, that’s not likely to happen till late in the season at the earliest, assuming he continues to handle AA and perhaps AAA Charlotte pitching. With second baseman Yoan Moncada, who was 21, rated as the No. 1 prospect and had eight games of major league experience with the Red Sox, the White Sox waited until he proved he could hit AAA breaking pitches before promoting him July 19.

Sox fans can’t wait to see Jimenez and Moncada in the same lineup. In the meantime, Jimenez will continue working to be the next Cabrera/Jones, or whatever the case will be. Jimenez says he has to be Jimenez, which seems the best plan for reaching his ceiling.

“You just have to play your game,” he said. “You don’t have to be overwhelmed or over-pressured. Just be yourself, try to do the little things and work hard.”

Follow me on Twitter

@CST_soxvan.

Email: dvanschouwen@suntimes.com