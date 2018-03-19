Where the White Sox’ top 30 prospects will start the 2018 season

Eloy Jimenez may be an MLB player soon, but he will open the season in the minors. | Patrick Kunzer/Daily Herald via AP

The White Sox have a bright future thanks to one of the best groups of prospects n baseball. The team ranks third in MLB.com’s farm system rankings behind just the Padres and Braves, two teams that are also loaded with upcoming talent.

Eloy Jimenez, acquired from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade, leads the way for the White Sox as a potential slugger in the outfield. The 21-year-old brings huge potential as a hitter, and while his speed and fielding may not be at the same level, he has the potential to be a superstar on the South Side.

Other important prospects for the White Sox include outfielders Luis Robert and Blake Rutherford, and pitchers Michael Kopech, Alec Hansen, Dylan Cease, and Dane Dunning. All six of those players, along with Jimenez, were named among the top 100 prospects in baseball by MLB.com.

Over at MLB.com, they’ve ranked the top 30 prospects in the organization entering 2018, but you might be wondering where each of those players will actually be playing to start the season. Here’s where each prospect is expected to play with their MLB.com rankings next to their names. You can also check out where the Cubs’ top prospects are playing here.

MLB (Chicago)

RHP Carson Fulmer — No. 10

OF Ryan Cordell — No. 18

LHP Aaron Bummer — No. 20

Triple-A (Charlotte)

RHP Michael Kopech — No. 2

RHP Zack Burdi — No. 13

OF Charlie Tilson — No. 16

RHP Thyago Vieira — No. 29

Double-A (Birmingham)

OF Eloy Jimenez — No. 1

RHP Alec Hansen — No. 4

C Zack Collins — No. 9

RHP Spencer Adams — No. 15

LHP Ian Clarkin — No. 17

RHP Ian Hamilton — No. 21

RHP Jordan Stephens — No. 22

Single-A Advanced (Winston-Salem)

RHP Dane Dunning — No. 6

OF Micker Adolfo — No. 11

OF Luis Alexander Basabe — No. 14

C Seby Zavala — No. 23

RHP A.J. Puckett — No. 26

Single-A (Kannapolis)

RHP Dylan Cease — No. 5

OF Blake Rutherford — No. 7

3B Jake Burger — No. 8

1B Gavin Sheets — No. 12

OF Luis Gonzalez — No. 19

C Evan Skoug — No. 24

RHP Tyler Johnson — No. 27

Rookie Leagues (Great Falls, DSL White Sox)

OF Luis Robert — No. 3

SS Luis Curbelo — No. 25

RHP Lincoln Henzman — No. 28

1B/3B Justin Yurchak — No. 30