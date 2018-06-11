White Sox’ top prospects remain in holding, developing pattern

Patience, White Sox fans.

It’s not something all want to hear or exercise when it comes to outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Michael Kopech, the faces of the Sox’ farm system.

Jimenez, 21, is the No. 3 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, and he’s hitting a ton at Class AA Birmingham. Kopech, 22, is the No. 8 prospect who has struck out 80 batters in 59 1/3 innings at Class AAA Charlotte.

They are the next best, hottest thing going, and everyone wants to see them.

Michael Kopech participates in a drill at the team's spring training baseball facility Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

Like now.

But general manager Rick Hahn and the rest of the Sox brain trust want to be absolutely certain Kopech and Jimenez don’t struggle when they get here. Jimenez still has a stop to make – Charlotte – before he arrives, Hahn said.

Hahn, addressing media as he usually does on the first day of a home stand, was asked point blank before the Sox hosted the Indians Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, when we’re going to see them.

“They are available at Charlotte and Birmingham,’’ he said, cracking a grin.

Hahn said they have “various developmental matters that each of them are working on” and what happens on the field at the major league level — the Sox entered Monday with a 22-41 record, “is going to have nothing to do when these players arrive.”

Kopech walked nine over his last two starts covering eight innings. He also struck out 10 in six innings (with five walks) in his most recent start, the latest indication that he’s not commanding the strike zone. He is 2-4 with a 4.70 ERA with 80 strikeouts, 34 walks and seven hit batters in 59 1/3 innings.

“He’s put together a few real good starts and had others that still show you the elements he needs improvement in,” Hahn said. “But he’s certainly getting closer.”

Jimenez, the No. 3 ranked prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, is batting .321/.373/.576 with 10 homers, 13 doubles and two triples in 47 games. He hits to all fields, with power, has a plan at the plate and sure looks ready, although his defense is behind the offense.

“It’s going to be based strictly upon their own development and when they are ready for the next challenges presented by the big league level,’’ Hahn said. “Eventually they will tend to force that issue. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Eloy is going to stop in Charlotte. So those thinking his next stop is Chicago haven’t been paying attention to what the developmental plan is for him.’’

Kopech, who has electric stuff including a fastball that can touch 100 mph, is getting closer, but the changeup still needs polish and his command of the fastball and slider are not screaming “ready.”

“We all know that once they get here it’s different world and they’re going to have to deal with all the nuances of being at the major league level,” manager Rick Renteria said, “because you’ve got a lot of really good players here.

“You get here, these guys are going to study him, they’re going to try to take advantage of any weakness he has. And he’s going to have to try to exploit them, as well.”