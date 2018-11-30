White Sox trade catcher Omar Narváez to Mariners for reliever Alex Colomé

The White Sox bolstered their bullpen for next season with the addition of closer Alex Colomé.

On Friday, the Sox announced that they traded catcher Omar Narváez to the Seattle Mariners for Colomé, who went 5-0 with a 2.53 ERA in 47 relief appearances with the Mariners last season.

“We view Alex as a terrific addition to our bullpen given his experience in a number of relief roles, including closing very successfully for Tampa Bay in 2016-18 before moving into a setup role with the Mariners,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “Alex is going to be a very important bullpen piece for Ricky and our team over the next couple of years.”

Colomé — a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who will turn 30 in December — started the season with the Tampa Bay Rays, going 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 23 relief appearances. He along with outfielder Denard Span were traded to the Mariners in May for a slew of prospects.

The White Sox traded for reliever Alex Colome on Friday. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

In 2017, Colomé became the first pitcher in Rays’ history to lead the league in saves with 47. He was also named to the 2016 American League All-Star Team.

Narváez was one of the Sox’ only offensive weapons in their 100-loss season. He his .275/.366/.429 (77-280) with nine home runs, 30 RBI and 30 runs scored in 2018.