White Sox trade for minor league left-hander Manny Banuelos

The White Sox made a move to shore up their pitching depth Thursday, acquiring minor league left-hander Manny Banuelos from the Dodgers in exchange for Class A corner infielder Justin Yurchak.

Banuelos, 27, spent all of 2018 with Class AAA Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization, going 9-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 127 strikeouts over 108 2/3 innings, averaging 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games including 18 starts. He was named to the Pacific Coast League mid and postseason All-Star teams.

Yurchak, 22, batted .256 with one home run, 36 RBI and 44 runs scored over 95 games last season with Class A Kannapolis. The Sox drafted him in the 12th round of the 2017 draft.

Banuelos owns a 3.56 ERA over 10 minor league seasons in the Yankees, Braves, Angels and Dodgers organizations. He will likely get a chance to compete for starts in the Sox rotation, or could be used in relief or multiple roles. His only major league experience came in 2015, when he appeared in seven games (six starts) with the Braves, posting a 1-4 record and 5.13 ERA. The Dodgers signed him as a free agent after the 2017 season and invited him to spring training.

The addition increases the Sox 40-man roster to 35.