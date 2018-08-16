White Sox translator wears many hats

When a yearning fan base finally gets its first look at super prospect Eloy Jimenez – whenever that is — Billy Russo will be at his shoulder when it’s time to hear him for the first time in a White Sox uniform.

This is what Russo does. When Jimenez speaks in Spanish, he will be there to translate for the media, as he does for Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada, Reynaldo Lopez and other Spanish speaking Sox who don’t speak enough English to trust doing it on their own. Russo will there, too, for Cuban center fielder prospect Luis Robert, who might be the next big thing after Jimenez. It’s an important role in an organization, especially with so many budding Latin American stars as well as their current marquee player in Abreu. But Russo does much more than tell us what the Sox Latin players are saying.

Russo has become a trusted friend, confidant, helper and all-around go-to guy in the Sox clubhouse, which currently has 12 Hispanic players on the 25-man roster.

“It’s a little bit of everything,’’ Russo, 35, said of his job. “A little bit of counseling, recommending things to do. They ask me about places to go. If one of their kids has a fever, they might ask me where to go or what to do. Or where to order food, where to take their wives to dinner. Sometimes they need to vent, so I just listen to them. It’s like being a brother or friend who asks for or gives advice.’’

Billy Russo (right) translates for White Sox star Jose Abreu during spring training. (Sun-Times)

Russo blends in because of his easygoing nature. He can take teasing, a survival trait in any clubhouse, and most importantly, players say they trust him. To many he is considered a friend.

“He means a lot to us,’’ said Avisail Garcia, who enjoys giving Russo a hard time but considers him “a great friend.”

“He does a lot for us in everything,’’ said Garcia, who doesn’t need Russo to translate. “Whatever you need, he is always available. I’m glad we have somebody like him because it’s hard to find. He’s good people.’’

Jose Abreu, who uses Russo to translate and always gives him a fist bump and thank-you after interviews, agrees.

“We all have to be glad and thankful to have people around us to help with the language,’’ Abreu said. “Having people help you express your thoughts and feelings, it’s very important for us.

“But we have also built a personal relationship as well. It allows you to be comfortable.’’

“The biggest thing is trust,’’ Russo said, “and they trust me. For me that’s the most important thing.’’

Russo’s connections to the Sox go back to his youth. A ball-playing kid growing up in Venezuela, he took such a liking to the Sox, mostly because of Venezuelans Ozzie Guillen and Wilson Alvarez, that he signed an imaginary contract to play for them when he was 9. When his dream of being a player became a fantasy, he turned to a journalism career and established a working relationship with Guillen, who would introduce him to the Sox front office. In his seventh season as analyst for White Sox Spanish radio, he was hired in 2015 as the team’s Spanish communications manager.

With about 30 percent of rosters made up of Latinos, MLB required all 30 teams to hire translators in 2016. For Russo, having a grasp of Dominican, Venezuelan, Mexican and Cuban cultures is a plus.

“Having that person there makes them feel more secure and comfortable,’’ he said.

“My work is important because I’m the bridge between what players say and [media]. I always want to say what they say, nothing more or nothing less.’’

When Lopez said said the Sox ‘played like clowns’ in Cleveland, Russo didn’t even think about softening the quote.

“ There was no way for me to say something else,’’ he said. “I have to say what they say. There’s a fine line between being a friend and a professional, and that’s the responsibility. And knowing your role is what makes you important to them and trustworthy. I’m in the middle and I have to be right with them.’’

