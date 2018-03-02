White Sox trot out first team vs. Kershaw

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A game started by Clayton Kershaw calls for everyone to be at their best.

Perhaps that’s why the White Sox were planning to feature — aside from pitcher Miguel Gonzalez — what could be their opening day lineup against Kershaw and the Dodgers Friday at Camelback Ranch.

Here’s how the Sox were lined up before making a change — Leury Garcia for Tim Anderson at shortstop — later in the morning:

Yoan Moncada 2B

Jose Abreu, left, and second baseman Yoan Moncada sit in the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Cubs, Tuesday. (AP)

Tim Anderson SS

Jose Abreu 1B

Avisail Garcia RF

Matt Davidson DH

Welington Castillo C

Nicky Delmonico LF

Yolmer Sanchez 3B

Adam Engel CF

The Sox said Anderson not starting was not due to a health issue.

Renteria did not use a set lineup last season, his first year. This will be Moncada’s first go in the leadoff spot this spring and Engel is not a lock to open the season in center — but, barring a free agent signing that would bring in another bat to play the outfield, third base and/or DH, these nine are leading contenders to nail down jobs coming out of camp.

Engel, 26, covered center field with speed, range and a knack for making the 10 o’clock sports but his bat was inadequate with a .166/.235/.282 slash line. He needs to make his off-season hitting adjustments improve his timing. So far, Engel is 1-for-6 with four walks and three strikeouts out of the gate.

The Sox also also giving Ryan Cordell, acquired from the Brewers in the Anthony Swarzak trade, a look in center. An athletic, 6-foot-4 25-year old who was limited to 68 games because of a back injury, Cordell is 2-for-6 with two walks.

At Class AAA Colorado Springs last season, Cordell hit .284/.349/.506 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI, and he is versatile enough to be getting looks at third base in infield drills as well as all three outfield spots.

The Sox also have outfield-infield utility man Leury Garcia in place to man center field if necessary.

This will be Gonzalez’ first start of the spring. James Shields is expected to start the opener March 29 in Kansas City. Also scheduled to pitch Friday: Chris Volstad,