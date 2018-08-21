White Sox, Twins resume after rain delay

Michael Kopech’s major league debut was delayed by rain.

And then the rain threatened to shorten his first major league game.

The White Sox and Twins, playing before a spirited crowd on hand to watch the Sox’ top pitching project, were delayed for 52 minutes in the middle of the second inning Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. With 52 pitches thrown in his first two innings, the Sox played it cautiously with their prized 22-year-old righty, appearing to call it a night rather than risk sending him back out after a cool down.

Before the rain, Kopech kept the crowd on its feet for much of his first two innings in which he struck out four, walked none and hit a batter while allowing three singles. Kopech threw 35 of his pitches for strikes strikes through two innings of a scoreless game.

After the delay, Nicky Delmonico homered to center against Twins righty Jose Berrios — who returned after the rain — leading off the bottom of the second to make it 1-0.

Jose Berrios started for the Twins.