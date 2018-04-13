White Sox-Twins game postponed Friday due to snowy forecast

The White Sox and Twins won’t be playing Friday night due to expected inclement weather in the Minneapolis area. Forecasts currently project 7-10 inches of snow for the region, so rather than ask fans and players to attempt to bear it out at Target Field, the game will be postponed and rescheduled for an unspecified date.

The two teams were set to face off in the second game of a four-game series, but an unseasonably late snow storm has thrown a wrench into those plans. The teams will hopefully be ready to play their next game Saturday at 1:10 p.m. CT.

This is the second White Sox game of the season to be postponed due to weather. The team also had a game against the Royals postponed on April 1. It’s been that kind of start to the season, with cold temperatures and precipitation abound.

Reynaldo Lopez was set to start for the White Sox on Friday. Miguel Gonzalez faces Lance Lynn on Saturday and Carlson Fulmer takes on Jake Odorizzi on Sunday.