Here’s when the postponed White Sox-Twins games will be played

The White Sox and Twins only got in one game at Target Field last week. | Jim Mone/AP Photo

The White Sox and Twins will make up their postponed games from last weekend with a trio of games at Target Field later in the season. The details were announced by Twins president Dave St. Peter on Twitter after three contests from their recent four-game series were knocked out by snowy weather.

The first rescheduled game will held at 3:10 p.m. CT on June 5 as part of a doubleheader. The second game moves to 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 20, which was previously supposed to be a day off prior to a two-game series. The White Sox will now play 29 games in 31 days over the course of August, including 14 straight games during the second half of the month.

The third rescheduled game will be played at 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 28 as the first leg of a doubleheader. It’s going to be part of the White Sox’ final series of the regular season, which concludes on Sept. 30 with a day game at Target Field.

The White Sox have have had four games postponed by weather less than three weeks into the 2018 season. They’re set to face the Athletics in Oakland at 9:05 p.m. Monday night